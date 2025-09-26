One Battle After Another Would Make A Perfect Double Feature With A 2025 Box Office Bomb

Hold on there, just a minute. This article contains spoilers for "Eddington" and "One Battle After Another."

In the most optimistic future I can imagine, we look back on the films of 2025 with a sort of thankful nostalgia — gratitude that the political pandemonium and cultural chaos portrayed didn't last, and instead became window dressing for a very specific era of cinema. It's a stretch, I know. For now, all we have are two particular movies that show the contradictions, grotesqueries, violence, and paranoia of the present moment. I'm talking, of course, about Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" and Ari Aster's "Eddington."

Released just months apart and filmed against similar backdrops of the American southwest, these two films differ pretty starkly when you just look at the synopses. "Eddington" follows the small-town rivalry of a sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. There's extensive commentary on big tech, conspiracy theory culture, and the power of the Internet to infect and isolate the brain. On the other hand, "One Battle After Another" is a classic Hollywood action-adventure film, centered on a militant revolutionary group and the fallout of their actions against the U.S. government and military — specifically, the growing military and police campaign against undocumented immigrants.

Both films are deeply grounded in the current American political moment, but it's the way in which they each explore the mania of it that moment in which they really mirror one another. Though Anderson's directorial sentiments typically lean toward the artistic Hollywood drama, and Aster's toward the unsettling realm of horror, both find an unintended middleground in their frequently absurd, entirely overwhelming portrait of contemporary American tension.