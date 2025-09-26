Acclaimed 007 Novelist Thinks Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie Made A Major Mistake

"No Time To Die" was a divisive film among James Bond fans, mainly because its producers made the disastrous decision to kill off 007. That is, they killed off Daniel Craig's version of the spy, who perishes in the final moments beneath a hail of missiles. As you might expect, the shocking ending of "No Time to Die" split audiences, and one man who's certainly on the side of those who wanted 007 to live is modern Bond author Anthony Horowitz.

The writer has penned three 007 novels so far: 2015's "Trigger Mortis," 2018's "Forever and a Day," and 2022's "With a Mind to Kill." But as he told the United Kingdom's Radio Times, he's never been asked to contribute to any movie scripts, which he seems quite happy about. "You need a thick skin for that business," he said. "I'm probably happier out of it." He's also quite glad he doesn't have to tackle the "one major issue" of how to move forward in the wake of Bond's death. "The last time we saw Bond he was poisoned and blown to smithereens," said Horowitz. "How will they get past the fact he is dead with a capital D?"

The author went on to say that he thought killing off Bond was "a mistake," adding, "Bond is a legend. He belongs to everybody, he is eternal — except in that film. If I was asked tomorrow to write the script, I wouldn't be able to do it. Where would you start? You can't have him waking up in the shower and saying it was all a dream." While Horowitz is pretty much bang on in his assessment, there is a positive side to this "major issue" (and even a half-decent explanation as to why Bond was offed at all).