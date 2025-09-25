South Park Responded To The Jimmy Kimmel Incident In The Most Ridiculous Way Imaginable
This article contains spoilers for "South Park" season 27, episode 5, "Conflict of Interest."
"South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have spent the new season taking hilarious jabs at the powers that be within the Trump administration. Given the "Satan is now pregnant with a butt baby" development in the previous episode, it was only a matter of time until they pushed it even further. The wait for the latest episode was heightened when Stone and Parker missed their initial September 17 deadline and then ... a lot happened. But "Conflict of Interest" still managed to meet the moment with a timely episode that lampoons a key figure in the Jimmy Kimmel dilemma.
Instead of getting a new "South Park" on September 17, 2025, the ABC late night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was taken off the air after its namesake host made comments that were construed as digs towards the MAGA movement and their supposed involvement in the assassination of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk. Kimmel would return to his home network about a week later, with local ABC affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair continuing to dig their heels in by preventing the show from airing in 66 markets. The entire situation exploded when FCC chairman Brendan Carr expressed his distaste for the Kirk comments on Benny Johnson's podcast. In relation to ABC potentially facing consequences, Carr said "we can do this the easy way or the hard way." "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was suspended "indefinitely" by ABC within hours of these comments being made, before returning this week when Disney and ABC read the room.
Although Carr claims he didn't directly threaten ABC from his position of power, he did applaud Nexstar's decision to pull the show through a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), and expressed interest in other broadcasters following their lead. I think it's safe to say the FCC chairman became an easy target for parody for Stone and Parker.
South Park targets FCC's Brendan Carr with cartoon slapstick
The central plot of "Conflict of Interest" sees the "South Park" kids embroiled in a bet on a predication market app in the vein of Polymarket concerning Kyle (Matt Stone) and his mom bombing a hospital in the Gaza strip. In an effort to get the bet taken down, Kyle keeps getting transferred from one agency to another, with a noticeably strung out Donald Trump Jr. taking every call from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to, of course, the FCC. "They're dealing with all the offensive stuff now," says Don Jr. The animated Carr hears the word "offensive" and decides he needs to bring it to President Donald J. Trump himself. What Carr doesn't know is that he's about to inadvertently be on the receiving end of the President's traps. Trump decides he wants to get rid of the above-mentioned baby so he'll have more time to do what he wants to do, as he becomes an extra cartoony mix of Wile E. Coyote and Tom from "Tom & Jerry" in the process. Bless this show for making his face even remotely bearable to look at.
Carr's first humiliation comes when he falls down a set of Crisco-covered steps, with Trump laughing in his face. The "Looney Tunes" escapades escalate further when the FCC chairman eats a bowl of soup filled with a lifetime supply of the Plan B pill, and projectile poops his way out of the White House window. Third time's not the charm for Carr when he accidentally ends up getting crushed underneath a mountain of used kitty litter. He's like a rag doll for all of Stone and Parker's frustrations. While there's no direct mention of the Kimmel incident, the two heavily allude to it with a final nuclear-level humiliation.
Carr's humiliation follows the trend of Matt Stone and Trey Parker's disdain for censorship
We see Carr laid up in the hospital in a full body cast, with his right arm trapped in a "sieg heil" position. He's also crapped his pants for good measure. The doctor informs him that he has Toxoplasmosis, otherwise known as a parasitic infection found within cat feces (via CDC). Little chubby-cheeked JD Vance (Trey Parker) suddenly takes on a threatening demeanor by saying Carr better not further ruin his plans to get rid of Satan's baby so he'll become next in line for the presidency. He even boldly hurls Carr's "easy way or the hard way" comments right back in his face. The funniest jab takes place a few moments before, where the doctor says the Toxoplasmosis may lead to Carr losing his freedom of speech.
Anyone who's followed "South Park" knows that Stone and Parker are notorious sticklers about censorship of their work from higher-ups. They even made an entire hit movie musical about it ("South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut"). The pair have often finished episodes up to the moment they're about to air in order to avoid any oversight from the folks at Comedy Central. While they hadn't spoken publicly about Kimmel's dilemma, I can't imagine it was something they took too kindly to. Stone and Parker can agitate public figures like no one's business, and it's refreshing in a period where precious few people are willing to poke the bear in the name of free speech.
