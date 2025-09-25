South Park Responded To The Jimmy Kimmel Incident In The Most Ridiculous Way Imaginable

The central plot of "Conflict of Interest" sees the "South Park" kids embroiled in a bet on a predication market app in the vein of Polymarket concerning Kyle (Matt Stone) and his mom bombing a hospital in the Gaza strip. In an effort to get the bet taken down, Kyle keeps getting transferred from one agency to another, with a noticeably strung out Donald Trump Jr. taking every call from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to, of course, the FCC. "They're dealing with all the offensive stuff now," says Don Jr. The animated Carr hears the word "offensive" and decides he needs to bring it to President Donald J. Trump himself. What Carr doesn't know is that he's about to inadvertently be on the receiving end of the President's traps. Trump decides he wants to get rid of the above-mentioned baby so he'll have more time to do what he wants to do, as he becomes an extra cartoony mix of Wile E. Coyote and Tom from "Tom & Jerry" in the process. Bless this show for making his face even remotely bearable to look at.

Carr's first humiliation comes when he falls down a set of Crisco-covered steps, with Trump laughing in his face. The "Looney Tunes" escapades escalate further when the FCC chairman eats a bowl of soup filled with a lifetime supply of the Plan B pill, and projectile poops his way out of the White House window. Third time's not the charm for Carr when he accidentally ends up getting crushed underneath a mountain of used kitty litter. He's like a rag doll for all of Stone and Parker's frustrations. While there's no direct mention of the Kimmel incident, the two heavily allude to it with a final nuclear-level humiliation.