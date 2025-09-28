Star Trek's Robert Picardo Had To Make One Change To The Doctor For Starfleet Academy

The new TV series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" will debut in the early months of 2026, making it the 15th "Star Trek" TV series to date (provided you count "Short Treks" and "Very Short Treks" as separate entities). It will share some common characters from the later seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery," and will be set in the 32nd century, which is many centuries beyond most of the "Star Trek" shows. Because of its advanced point in the "Star Trek" timeline, there will be few opportunities to include legacy characters from older Trek shows ... unless, of course, they include a character who is either very long-lived or downright immortal.

Luckily, "Star Trek" does contain several of those, including the Doctor (Robert Picardo) from "Star Trek: Voyager." The Doctor is a hologram that originally served as an emergency replacement for the U.S.S. Voyager's medical staff, and had to remain activated for prolonged periods, imbuing him with consciousness. At first, the Doctor had to remain relegated to sickbay, where the holographic emitters were equipped, but he was eventually given an advanced mobile emitter that allowed him to go anywhere he pleased. Because he's made of light and force fields, he's essentially immortal. The Doctor has already made an appearance on "Star Trek: Prodigy," and will be a main character on "Starfleet Academy," set 900 yeas later.

There will be a few changes to the Doctor since last we saw him, of course. For one, actor Robert Picardo is now 71, so the Doctor will have altered his visual matrix to look more like a 71-year-old man (which is wholly appropriate for a 900-year-old entity). For another, his language will have evolved somewhat. That second point was a concern Picardo addressed at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, handily covered by CinemaBlend. He noted that the language of the 24th century wouldn't sound the same as in the 32nd, and that his character would be more hip to 32nd century colloquialisms.