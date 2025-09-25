Gen V Season 2: Did Homelander Go To God U Or Not? An Investigation

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" season 2, episode 4, "Bags."

"Gen V" season 2, episode 4 ("Bags") ends with a big and much-advertised fight between the gender-swapping Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) and the show's mysterious protagonist Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair). Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) has his own reasons for setting up the match (namely, he's punishing Jordan by casting them in the villain role and forcing Marie to outdo herself against a stronger opponent), but it's clear from the beginning that such superhero fights are a longstanding tradition among Godolkin University's highest-ranked students. Vought has learned to commercialize these clashes like massive UFC events or boxing championship showdowns, too. Intricate hype vignettes of the battle not only introduce the two contestants to the viewers, but they also highlight previous fights.

An interesting point about the ad: One character decidedly doesn't fit in with the others here. The previous contestants named in the fight ad are Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), the Deep (Chace Crawford), Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman), and Blindspot (Chris Mark). Just as the viewer starts imagining the kind of glorious curb-stomping Maeve must have given to the Deep in their "Battle of the Sexes" tussle, the ad lumps franchise big bad Homelander (Antony Starr) in with the capes who participated in the God U supe vs. supe brawls while studying there.

Interestingly, the graphic avoids revealing who, if anyone, Homelander fought. Instead, it shows him all by his lonesome, with the voiceover framing him as a "hero who became a god". In other words, it seems that Vought is actively trying to associate Homelander with God U's best and brightest ... but why? Did he actually go to the university? Or is there something else at play here? Let's find out.