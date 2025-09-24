Gen V Season 2 Delivers A Pitch-Perfect Parody Of A Classic Superhero Trope

Don't burst the bag, Marie: This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" season 2, episode 4, "Bags."

"Gen V" season 2, episode 4, "Bags," is an impressive barrage of the show's characteristically strange revelations and darkly funny moments, with offbeat details (such as the most peculiar goat-themed storyline this side of "Severance") thrown in. Perhaps most importantly, however, "Bags" continues to showcase the first truly great "Gen V" villain, Cipher (Hamish Linklater). Apart from offering us a long-awaited glimpse of the new Godolkin University dean's powers, the episode proves just how far he is willing to go on his mission to force a power upgrade on Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) ... or, at least, so it seems.

At first, the forced "Bloodbender vs. Genderbender" fight between Marie and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) seems like a particularly sadistic punishment after the former proves difficult and the latter speaks out of turn. However, we soon find out that Cipher is merely using an existing school tradition to his own ends. God U has a long history of problematically-named supe vs. supe matches, such as the "Battle of the Sexes" fight between school alumni Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and the Deep (Chace Crawford), and the "Flightless vs. Sightless" match between Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) and Blindspot (Chris Mark).

This is a pretty obvious parody of the classic superhero trope where an impending team-up between any two prominent superheroes must begin with a fan service fight between them, either because of a misunderstanding or — as is the case in "Bags" — manipulation by the story's villain. It's fitting that in the world of "The Boys" and "Gen V," Vought is not only aware of the trope's popularity but has actually monetized it into heavily hyped MMA-style events.