Gen V Season 2 Introduces The Show's First Truly Great Villain

This article contains spoilers through the first three episodes of "Gen V" season 2 — "New Year, New U," "Justice Never Forgets," and "H Is for Human."

As fun as "Gen V" season 1 was, it's time to admit that its villain game was noticeably subpar. Sure, Cate Dunlap's (Maddie Phillips) big villain reveal and the ensuing anti-villain zigzagging has been entertaining. Yes, it was a nice idea to make the Godolkin University dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) the kind of wannabe mass supe murderer even Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) could begrudgingly respect, especially since she was radicalized when her family died in the Seven's infamous plane rescue failure. And the powerful Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) is also a menace due to his unstable nature and hatred of humans.

The problem is that none of them can hold a candle to the parent show's bad guys and gals. Over its four seasons, "The Boys" has consistently wheeled out top tier supervillains like it was the sole supplier of the ACME Antagonist Factory. Homelander (Antony Starr), Stormfront (Aya Cash), Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and their ilk are invariably memorable, horrible figures who could carry just about any show. This level of villainy is what "The Boys" has taught us to expect, and what "Gen V" has been sorely lacking ... until now.

"Gen V" season 2 corrects the show's villain course with a vengeance by introducing God U's new dean, Cipher, played by Hamish Linklater ("Midnight Mass"). He's an unassuming yet inexplicably intimidating man who seems to know everything about everything and doesn't seem to fear even Homelander himself. This is exactly the kind of character the franchise thrives on — a compelling authority figure and an implied superpowered threat, played with sinister charisma by menace expert Linklater.