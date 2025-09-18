Gen V Season 2 Introduces The Show's First Truly Great Villain
This article contains spoilers through the first three episodes of "Gen V" season 2 — "New Year, New U," "Justice Never Forgets," and "H Is for Human."
As fun as "Gen V" season 1 was, it's time to admit that its villain game was noticeably subpar. Sure, Cate Dunlap's (Maddie Phillips) big villain reveal and the ensuing anti-villain zigzagging has been entertaining. Yes, it was a nice idea to make the Godolkin University dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) the kind of wannabe mass supe murderer even Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) could begrudgingly respect, especially since she was radicalized when her family died in the Seven's infamous plane rescue failure. And the powerful Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) is also a menace due to his unstable nature and hatred of humans.
The problem is that none of them can hold a candle to the parent show's bad guys and gals. Over its four seasons, "The Boys" has consistently wheeled out top tier supervillains like it was the sole supplier of the ACME Antagonist Factory. Homelander (Antony Starr), Stormfront (Aya Cash), Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and their ilk are invariably memorable, horrible figures who could carry just about any show. This level of villainy is what "The Boys" has taught us to expect, and what "Gen V" has been sorely lacking ... until now.
"Gen V" season 2 corrects the show's villain course with a vengeance by introducing God U's new dean, Cipher, played by Hamish Linklater ("Midnight Mass"). He's an unassuming yet inexplicably intimidating man who seems to know everything about everything and doesn't seem to fear even Homelander himself. This is exactly the kind of character the franchise thrives on — a compelling authority figure and an implied superpowered threat, played with sinister charisma by menace expert Linklater.
Cipher could provide Gen V a way to step out of its parent show's shadow
"Gen V" season 1 is just as fun and twisted as "The Boys," but perhaps a little too familiar. It's understandable that the show wants to remind us that its events take place in the popular parent show's universe, but for me, "Gen V" has sometimes erred toward leaning a little too hard on "The Boys." Sometimes the approach works, such as when Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) encounter with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) reveals interesting new information about both characters, which benefits both shows and establishes the characters' shared "bloodbending" ability as one of the franchise's most dangerous powers. However, on other occasions, the constant (and largely meaningless) cameos, winks, and nods have actively prevented the show from finding its own two feet.
Cipher may be the key to solving this, as he brings "Gen V" the best of both worlds. He's captivating enough to have a genuine shot at becoming one of the franchise's greats, and his contemptuous attitude and character tics are more than slightly Homelander-coded. Yet, he's also a very different character, custom made for the school setting: Sleek and slimy, designed with maximum efficiency to roam God U instead of the Seven Tower.
Wisely, "Gen V" season 2 seems to be building its story around Cipher. He's clearly meant to be the season's big puzzle box, considering the way the first three episodes refuse to reveal anything about his motivations or even his powers. Without taking anything away from the rest of the "Gen V" cast, this decision may well become the secret sauce that allows the show to pull a "Better Call Saul" and step out of the parent show's shadow.
"Gen V" season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.