Slow Horses Season 5's Disturbing Opening Scene, Explained By The Showrunner [Exclusive]

"Slow Horses" season 5 wastes no time getting into the action with a mass shooting that immediately manages to compel and disturb with its visceral imagery. The opening scenes follow the radicalized Rob Trew (Edward Davis), a supporter of Conservative MP Dennis Gimball (Christopher Villiers), who's had his mind warped by incel forums and the reactionary views of his political idol. In a shopping center outside Trew's flat, a campaigner for the incumbent London mayor Zafar Jaffrey (Nick Mohammed), who might look familiar to many "Slow Horses" viewers, attempts to engage Trew in a conversation before the troubled youngster pulls out an automatic rifle and fires on the crowds, killing multiple civilians, including the Jaffrey campaigner. "Slow Horses" has depicted disturbing scenes before, but there's something about this mass shooting that's particularly horrifying, both in the way it was shot and its obvious parallels to recent events.

According to showrunner Will Smith, however, the scene wasn't envisioned as a way to comment on the state of society in 2025. The actual genesis of the scene is Mick Herron's book "London Rules," on which season 5 of "Slow Horses" is based. /Film's Ben Pearson asked Smith, who's been with the show since its first season and who wrote season 5, episode 1, about the stomach-churning opening scene in an interview about season 5. According to the showrunner, the writers thought "very carefully" about how to create their version of the shooting, with Smith explaining that the reason why it appears in the show is simply because it's in the novel. "It's the kickoff [in the book]," he said. "So we always want to honor what Mick does and we love what Mick does, so we were always going to do it."

The book, "London Rules," was published in 2018 in the wake of the Brexit vote and the attendant rise in populist isolationist politics.