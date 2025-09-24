Why Zafar Jaffrey From Slow Horses Looks So Familiar

This article contains spoilers for "Slow Horses" season 5, episode 1: "Bad Dates"

One of the best shows on Apple TV+ makes its grand return with its signature mix of bombastic action and nihilistic bottom-floor spycraft. "Slow Horses" opens its fifth season with a dramatic but mysterious public shooting incident, which is heavily implied to have a connection to two politicians who are about to duke it out for the prestigious position: Mayor of London.

While the even more dramatic discovery that Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) of all people seems to have a beautiful girlfriend (Hiba Bennani) hogs much of Slough House agents' attention at this stage of the season, previous story arcs have proven that matters of personal and national security often intersect in the world of "Slow Horses." Because of this, the mayoral candidates "Bad Dates" introduces are absolutely worth paying attention to.

The challenger for the position, Dennis Kimball (Christopher Villiers), is the sort of uncomfortable populist, bestseller-writing firebrand figure everyone who's even cursorily familiar with politics knows all too well. The incumbent mayor, Zafar Jaffrey, plays his cards far closer to his chest at this point of the game — and the show has certainly managed to land the perfect actor to play the enigmatic figure. Let's take a look at where you know Nick Mohammed from.

