Ted Lasso Season 4 Confirmed By Jason Sudeikis (With A Twist)
Fans have been clamoring for more "Ted Lasso" since season 3 ended, and given the Apple+ soccer comedy-drama's success, it made sense to expect the story to continue. However, the question was always just how the tale of huge-hearted coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) ragtag Premier League team AFC Richmond could continue. Season 3, after all, wrapped up the show's three-season arc quite conclusively, with the season finale "So Long, Farewell" wrapping every major character's stories in a conclusive and happy, if somewhat open-ended way.
Fortunately, Sudeikis — who's also one of the show's creators — has now revealed that the show has found its future direction, and that "Ted Lasso" season 4 is indeed in development. He dropped the news during an appearance on NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, and also provided insight on the new season's premise:
"We're writing season 4 now. That's the official word. Ted's coaching, yeah, a women's team."
The announcement of "Ted Lasso" season 4 was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, with a statement from Sudeikis offering some further hints of what's to come.
"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to look before we leap, in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."
For Ted Lasso, a women's football team has been a long time coming
Despite its setting in top-level men's soccer, "Ted Lasso" has always been a show that puts women front and center. Characters like Rebecca Welton and celebrity-turned-businesswoman Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) are just as important as Ted, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and other key male characters, and many of the show's storylines revolve around the difficulties they face while operating in their respective male-dominated fields. However, the soccer team setting still means that the vast majority of the show's characters are male.
In the end of season 3, Keeley sowed the seeds of increasing the number of female characters in the series' then-unconfirmed future by championing the creation of the AFC Richmond women's team. This hint in the "Ted Lasso" season 3 finale seemed to be setting up a female-centric spin-off, but now, it seems that the show itself intends to pick up this storyline and run with it.
Jason Sudeikis didn't reveal any further details about "Ted Lasso" season 4 in the interview, so it remains to be seen whether Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) reunite in London or if the former is set to tackle a fresh challenge in a completely new environment. Still, just the confirmation that more "Ted Lasso" is on its way should be more than enough to brighten the fandom's day.