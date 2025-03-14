Ted Lasso Season 4 Confirmed By Jason Sudeikis (With A Twist)

Fans have been clamoring for more "Ted Lasso" since season 3 ended, and given the Apple+ soccer comedy-drama's success, it made sense to expect the story to continue. However, the question was always just how the tale of huge-hearted coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) ragtag Premier League team AFC Richmond could continue. Season 3, after all, wrapped up the show's three-season arc quite conclusively, with the season finale "So Long, Farewell" wrapping every major character's stories in a conclusive and happy, if somewhat open-ended way.

Fortunately, Sudeikis — who's also one of the show's creators — has now revealed that the show has found its future direction, and that "Ted Lasso" season 4 is indeed in development. He dropped the news during an appearance on NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, and also provided insight on the new season's premise:

"We're writing season 4 now. That's the official word. Ted's coaching, yeah, a women's team."

The announcement of "Ted Lasso" season 4 was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, with a statement from Sudeikis offering some further hints of what's to come.