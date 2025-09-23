Why NBC Suddenly Canceled The A-Team In The Middle Of A Season

As "The A-Team" entered season 5, there was a strong sense among some of the cast that this would be the series' swan song. Newcomer Eddie Velez certainly felt that way. As he told YouTuber Jim Conlan:

"What I understood was that they all knew it was the final season. What I heard was that at the end of the fourth season, the ratings were so low they were talking about cancelling it. But because the show had held the network up, it was the only hit show they had for a while there, they needed exactly 13 more episodes to make 100, which was what you needed then to go into syndication. And the network as a favor to Stephen Cannell, because he had been so good to the network, said, 'We'll give you 13 more episodes." But they also said, 'You've got to change it up a little, spice it up somehow.' And that's when they came up with the international angle and bringing in Robert Vaughn."

"The A-Team" actually closed out with 98 episodes, but maybe the network did some charitable math to help nudge it over the syndication threshold (though I remember the show disappearing for a long time after its cancellation).

As for TV veteran Vaughn (best known as David McCallum's co-star on "The Man from U.N.C.L.E."), he told the Archive of American Television that he was offered a handsome salary to boost the ratings as the slippery General Stockwell. He was told the show would survive for maybe another couple of years, which it did not. This probably pleased him because he was flummoxed by Mr. T:

"One thing [Peppard] said to me before I did the show was, 'You've got to understand there's a guy named Mr. T. He's crazy, and you just have to accept his craziness. I can't stand it. I don't even want to see the guy, but I'm stuck with him.'"

Though Vaughn considered Mr. T "clinically insane," he worked through his co-star's eccentricities. Peppard, however, was less forgiving of Mr. T's antics. (It seems "The A-Team" actors didn't get along so well.) In an interview with Terry Wogan (which I can only find on a message board), the putative star of the series recalled that an irate Mr. T once demanded the firing of six crew members. When Peppard found out, he marched into Cannell's office, and told the show's creator he would quit the series if he acceded to Mr. T's demands. Ultimately everyone kept their job.

To be fair, Peppard could also be a diva. According to the late Hulk Hogan (quoted in the British tabloid The Express), who appeared on two episodes of "The A-Team," "Peppard and Mr. T hated each other with a passion." When Peppard called Mr. T "the worst actor on the show" in an interview, the mohawked badass parked himself outside his co-star's trailer and read all of the disparaging quotes from the piece out loud. Dwight Schultz also faulted Peppard for the bad vibes. "I think it created a lot of problems and tensions," he said. "I don't think that George accepted the fact that T was the star of the show." Dirk Benedict innocent!