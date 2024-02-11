The Improvised Kirstie Alley Moment That Unlocked Rebecca For Cheers' Writers

By the end of its fifth season, "Cheers" had become one of the most popular sitcoms on television. Every Thursday night, viewers tuned in to hang with the regulars at the Boston pub where everybody knows your name, and the gang always delivered. You could put the "Cheers" gang up against the very best in the history of the medium (e.g. "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "Taxi").

Most amazingly, the series didn't miss a beat when Woody Harrelson stepped in for Nick Colasanto after the latter's unexpected death. It just became a different kind of excellent.

And yet, as the show headed into its sixth season, no one was sure if "Cheers" could survive the departure of Shelley Long. The actor's combustible, Tracy-Hepburn chemistry with Ted Danson gave every episode the charge of the unexpected, and kept everyone in their orbit perpetually unsettled (or, in Carla's case, perturbed). Without her, the entire dynamic of the show might change, turning fans off a familiar favorite like a bar that goes from suds-and-peanuts to craft cocktails.

Would the series' writers concoct a Diane 2.0, or go in a completely different direction? They weren't entirely sure at first. In fact, they didn't exactly have a handle on their new leading lady even after they cast her.