Why Restoring Cult Movies Is A Public Service, According To Legendary Horror Director Joe Dante [Exclusive]

There's a quiet yet disturbing shift happening in the streaming era — one that threatens not just the business of entertainment but its legacy as a whole. Entire films and series, sometimes years in the making, are being wiped off platforms overnight. Not because they're controversial or because they "failed," but because studios can write them off for a tax break or whatever other reason they provide to justify it. That's it. One executive decision and something that dozens or hundreds of people poured themselves into just ... vanishes.

What makes this worse is that sometimes these titles were never released on Blu-ray, DVD, or even made available for download. They lived exclusively on a server — and now they don't live anywhere. There's no dusty tape hiding in a video rental shop. No disc to stumble upon at a garage sale. Just silence, like it never existed at all. It's a bleak reminder of how fragile media becomes when it exists only in the cloud. When you don't own what you watch, someone else gets to decide whether it exists tomorrow. And if you care about the survival of weird, daring, offbeat stories — the kind that used to find new life as cult classics — this should scare the hell out of you.

Fortunately, a savior exists in the form of home media companies interested in the restoration, preservation, and distribution of cinema. Even the casual movie-lover is likely familiar with The Criterion Collection, but some of the greatest guardians are those that specialize in genre cinema, like the cult and horror sub-brand of Shout Factory, Scream Factory. To commemorate its 13th anniversary this year, Scream Factory held an event in Los Angeles featuring screenings of Joe Dante's "Piranha" and the world premiere of the new 4K restoration of George A. Romero's "Day of the Dead." I was privileged enough to speak with Dante about his relationship with the company that restored and distributed his films like "Piranha," "The 'Burbs," and "Explorers," and he called what they do at Scream Factory by keeping physical media alive "a public service."