An Overlooked Spy Movie With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes Soars On Prime Video's Top Charts
Steven Soderbergh had previously teamed up with writer David Koepp to create "Kimi" and " Presence," two genre entries that boast a special edge, thanks to their ingenuity. While "Kimi" is a Hitchcockian nightmare perfectly suited for the post-pandemic era, "Presence" uses inspired camerawork to make the most out of the oversaturated haunted-house genre. But the power of the Soderbergh-Koepp combo is most undeniable in "Black Bag," the brisk espionage thriller that easily weaves through its convoluted plotting to root us in the perspective of two deeply intriguing characters (read /Film's review here). George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and Kathryn St. Jean (Cate Blanchett) are not a conventional couple by any means, and "Black Bag" uses this unique dynamic to create a compelling web of lies, secrets, and betrayal in an era of hyper-surveillance.
While "Black Bag" earned rave critical reviews after its early 2025 release, it didn't perform too well at the box office and was quickly overlooked as time passed. There's no reason to fret, however, as Soderbergh's flick is steadily climbing up Prime Video's Top 10 movies list in the U.S., with it being ranked at #4 at the time of writing (via Flix Patrol). It is quite interesting to note that yet another early year release, the fun, ultraviolent action-thriller, "Novocaine," has also made the list and is currently stationed right above "Black Bag."
In many ways, "Black Bag" is perfect for the binge-watch model, as this 94-minute extravaganza uses frenetic editing and pacing to ramp up the tension even in the most static indoor sequences. Fassbender and Blanchett are also electric together, and this romantic depth adds greatly to the mysterious nature of their careers, which demand duplicity like a well-crafted mask. So, what can you expect from "Black Bag?"
Black Bag uses spy thriller tropes to concoct a dangerously heady central romance
Shenanigans are afoot right off the bat, as George has been tasked with sniffing out a mole in the NCSC's (National Cyber Security Centre) midst while a deadly cyberweapon (dubbed Severus) is on the cusp of falling into the wrong hands. George doesn't set out on a field mission, but decides to lure the four prime suspects into a friendly dinner alongside his wife, allowing this informal, intimate setting to help expose the truth. This dinner conversation is anything but languid, as every spoken word is charged with possible hidden intent, and every question is a challenge to take the bait.
Both George and Kathryn have something to hide, which means that unconditional trust and openness cannot exist between this married couple. But that doesn't mean that their romantic chemistry isn't genuine or visceral, expressed through their disarming exteriors — while George seems cold and calculating, Kathryn is effortlessly smooth in her social interactions. Nothing is accidental, as Soderbergh's camerawork infuses dramatic intent into every frame, allowing the sexual chemistry between the central romantic duo to come alive even as a dangerous game is being played at all times. But at the same time, there's depth and nuance in every quiet glance exchanged by the two, betraying an interiority that has been hidden for good reason.
The action in "Black Bag" is also clean, in the sense that its snappy and straightforward nature adds weight to these sequences, be it a staged car explosion or a deadly gunshot. Soderbergh's decision to dial back on the action does wonders, as it allows psychological complexity (and wit!) to take center stage, molding "Black Bag" into a tense mind game that is worth indulging in.
"Black Bag" is currently streaming on Prime Video.