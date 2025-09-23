An Overlooked Spy Movie With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes Soars On Prime Video's Top Charts

Steven Soderbergh had previously teamed up with writer David Koepp to create "Kimi" and " Presence," two genre entries that boast a special edge, thanks to their ingenuity. While "Kimi" is a Hitchcockian nightmare perfectly suited for the post-pandemic era, "Presence" uses inspired camerawork to make the most out of the oversaturated haunted-house genre. But the power of the Soderbergh-Koepp combo is most undeniable in "Black Bag," the brisk espionage thriller that easily weaves through its convoluted plotting to root us in the perspective of two deeply intriguing characters (read /Film's review here). George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and Kathryn St. Jean (Cate Blanchett) are not a conventional couple by any means, and "Black Bag" uses this unique dynamic to create a compelling web of lies, secrets, and betrayal in an era of hyper-surveillance.

While "Black Bag" earned rave critical reviews after its early 2025 release, it didn't perform too well at the box office and was quickly overlooked as time passed. There's no reason to fret, however, as Soderbergh's flick is steadily climbing up Prime Video's Top 10 movies list in the U.S., with it being ranked at #4 at the time of writing (via Flix Patrol). It is quite interesting to note that yet another early year release, the fun, ultraviolent action-thriller, "Novocaine," has also made the list and is currently stationed right above "Black Bag."

In many ways, "Black Bag" is perfect for the binge-watch model, as this 94-minute extravaganza uses frenetic editing and pacing to ramp up the tension even in the most static indoor sequences. Fassbender and Blanchett are also electric together, and this romantic depth adds greatly to the mysterious nature of their careers, which demand duplicity like a well-crafted mask. So, what can you expect from "Black Bag?"