Presence Has A Delightful Easter Egg Only Horror Fans Will Notice

For the beginning and end titles of "Presence," the font used is one which is almost exactly the same as seen in "Poltergeist." It's essentially Helvetica Medium (or possibly Bold) with each letter having a white outline, and its eerie simplicity still has a spooky power to anyone who remembers the marketing materials for "Poltergeist." Ironically, those titles are the first images seen in both films, hence why the font seems to be a deliberate homage on the part of "Presence."

David Koepp's script for "Presence" is rooted in ghost story and haunted house movie tradition: The family in the film are going through numerous financial and interpersonal issues; when they stumble onto the supernatural presence in their new home, they're skeptical but still decide to investigate (and involve a medium in this, naturally); and there are several mysteries to be solved — not just who the ghost may have been and what it wants, but also what might be responsible for the deaths of several teen girls around town. In this way, it's a bit more classical than even "Poltergeist" was. Yet Soderbergh's choice to tell the story this way, not only emphasizing the spirit's POV but leaning on sorrow more than scares, gives "Presence" that subversive twist which puts it on par with Hooper's film.

The "Poltergeist" easter egg isn't the only connection "Presence" has with other movies (there's a connection between the film and Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar," though to explain why would be a spoiler), but it's the most telling one. If "Poltergeist" was Hooper's way of announcing to Americans that we needed to acknowledge our country's sordid history before we can ever truly move on, then "Presence" is Soderbergh and Koepp acknowledging how so many of us feel powerless to stop the horrific events we see in front of us. If we're not careful, we might all end up like the ghost in the film, unable to move on until we right a wrong that we failed to recognize when we were alive. Maybe "Presence" is pretty scary after all.