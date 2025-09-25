Marvel Zombies Homages A Truly Twisted Fantastic Four Moment

Fans have waited years for "Marvel Zombies" to arrive on Disney+, and we are happy to announce that the animated miniseries is delightfully horrific. Major characters get killed and eaten, the undead torment the living nonstop, and the gore is plentiful. "Werewolf by Night" brought some mild horror to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but "Marvel Zombies" fully embraces the genre's twisted sensibilities — and it is a treat. What's more, the series pays homage to some of the more messed up moments in Marvel Comics' history, including one with ties to the Fantastic Four.

One of the early scenes in "Marvel Zombies" episode 2 sees Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his crew driving through the desert with cattle in tow, listening to Journey and having a good time. However, their sing-a-long is interrupted by some motorcycle-riding Skrulls who want to steal their cows. The action sequence is very reminiscent of George Miller's post-apocalyptic "Mad Max" saga, but it also appears to be an homage to the Skull Kill Krew, a group of humans-turned-shapeshifting aliens with a history of riding around on motorcycles.

The Skull Kill Krew are minor characters in Marvel Comics' rich lore, but they have a dark history with the Fantastic Four, which is subtly referenced in this episode. Let's dig into it.