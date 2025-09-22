Eden: How To Watch Ana De Armas And Sydney Sweeney's R-Rated Thriller At Home
Were you aware that one of our most reliable journeyman filmmakers around had made a movie with three (and arguably four) of the biggest, most recognizable stars currently capable of putting butts in seats? I did, but I have the distinct "advantage" of a job that requires me to be online and plugged into these sorts of things on the daily. For most other normal people, well, the news that a movie like "Eden" is now available to watch at home might very well be the first they're hearing about it at all. Welcome to movies in the year of our lord 2025, folks!
Once upon a time, Ron Howard's "Eden" created some early buzz thanks to a star-studded cast headlined by Jude Law (most recently of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" fame), Ana de Armas (a household name after "Knives Out," "No Time To Die," and especially this year's "Ballerina"), "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" scene-stealer Vanessa Kirby, and — oh yeah — Sydney freakin' Sweeney. The period piece was right up the "Apollo 13" director's alley as a based-on-a-true-story survival tale that's centered on European settlers colonizing a remote island ... only to discover that dealing with each other might very well present a bigger challenge than the actual elements. The film premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, which speaks to the awards aspirations everyone involved clearly held from the start. Unfortunately, in our current theatrical climate, an R-rated, adult-oriented drama not based on any significant IP is precisely the kind of movie that tends to die on the box office vine these days.
Fortunately, a disappointing theatrical run doesn't necessarily have to spell the end of the journey for this promising feature. A month after its release, "Eden" is available to watch at home. Here's how.
Eden is now available to watch on digital
You know, I'm starting to get the feeling that the main setting in "Eden" isn't as much of a paradise as that title makes it sound ... but maybe it's worth finding out for yourself, just to make sure. The historical thriller may not have lit the world on fire upon release, based on its poor box office returns and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 58% that's as middle-of-the-road as it gets (although the website's audience score, for whatever that may be worth, fares slightly better at 74%). Either way, the open-minded moviegoer ought to at least be wondering why some of the most talented actors around found this film's script worth devoting their time and energy to amid their busy schedules. Now, those adventurous souls have a way to sate that curiosity.
Indeed, "Eden" has now quietly been made available to purchase or rent on various premium video on demand platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home among them). And we do mean "quietly," as there's currently no official word on a proper streaming service debut, a DVD/Blu-ray/4K UHD release, or even bonus features (if any) to be included in its digital release. Traditionally, a film's post-theatrical availability for home viewing has tended to be a bit of a salve to make up for flagging box office receipts, so it's likely only a matter of time before distributing studio Vertical Entertainment makes an official announcement in that regard. Beyond the main quartet of actors, the star power involved in the production also includes Daniel Brühl as another member of the ensemble and the great Hans Zimmer as the main composer. (At one point, both Daisy Edgar-Jones and Alicia Vikander were meant to play lead roles, which further speaks to the interest surrounding this project.)
As the calendar begins to wind down on another year in film, "Eden" seems like a prime title just waiting to help round out everyone's best-of-2025 lists ... even if only to help show off how many more movies they've seen than the average person. That's as good an incentive as any, in my book.