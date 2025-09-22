Eden: How To Watch Ana De Armas And Sydney Sweeney's R-Rated Thriller At Home

Were you aware that one of our most reliable journeyman filmmakers around had made a movie with three (and arguably four) of the biggest, most recognizable stars currently capable of putting butts in seats? I did, but I have the distinct "advantage" of a job that requires me to be online and plugged into these sorts of things on the daily. For most other normal people, well, the news that a movie like "Eden" is now available to watch at home might very well be the first they're hearing about it at all. Welcome to movies in the year of our lord 2025, folks!

Once upon a time, Ron Howard's "Eden" created some early buzz thanks to a star-studded cast headlined by Jude Law (most recently of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" fame), Ana de Armas (a household name after "Knives Out," "No Time To Die," and especially this year's "Ballerina"), "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" scene-stealer Vanessa Kirby, and — oh yeah — Sydney freakin' Sweeney. The period piece was right up the "Apollo 13" director's alley as a based-on-a-true-story survival tale that's centered on European settlers colonizing a remote island ... only to discover that dealing with each other might very well present a bigger challenge than the actual elements. The film premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, which speaks to the awards aspirations everyone involved clearly held from the start. Unfortunately, in our current theatrical climate, an R-rated, adult-oriented drama not based on any significant IP is precisely the kind of movie that tends to die on the box office vine these days.

Fortunately, a disappointing theatrical run doesn't necessarily have to spell the end of the journey for this promising feature. A month after its release, "Eden" is available to watch at home. Here's how.