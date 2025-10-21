This Underrated James Gunn Horror Movie Came To Him In A Dream

Here's the thing about James Gunn stories: even when they get dark, there's usually a warm, fuzzy center to them that offsets some of that darkness. However, that's very much not the case with the 2016 pitch-dark horror-comedy "The Belko Experiment," which was written by Gunn and directed by Greg McLean, who's best known for the brutal "Wolf Creek" films. While there are nasty moments in a lot of Gunn's movies and TV series, none of them are as quite as relentlessly bleak as "The Belko Experiment," which follows 80 American office workers trapped in their corporate office in Bogotá, Colombia as they're ordered to kill one another as a part of a disturbing social experiment. Fans looking for silly antics like those in "Guardians of the Galaxy" or even the splatter-horror-comedy hijinks of something like "Slither" were sorely disappointed by "The Belko Experiment," and critics weren't all too keen on it, either.

Despite being grim beyond words, there are some great aspects to "The Belko Experiment," including hints of Gunn's more typical sense of humor and some great performances beloved horror movie veterans and/or Gunn's regulars. In an interview with GQ, Gunn revealed the full inspiration behind "The Belko Experiment," and it's no wonder things get so rough. It turns out that the reason the film is so much nastier than Gunn's other work is because he wrote it based on a nightmare he had during a very tough time in his life, which is bound to lead to a pretty nihilistic little movie ... and it did.