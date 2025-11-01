Austin Butler Could Barely Walk For Nearly A Year Due To A Dune 2 Press Tour Injury

Austin Butler played the role of Feyd-Rautha, the vicious, unthinking nephew of the depraved Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) in Denis Villeneuve's 2024 film "Dune: Part 2." Villeneuve's "Dune" movies have caused quite a stir, managing to translate Frank Herbert's incredibly oblique sci-fi epics into mainstream Hollywood hits. "Dune Part 2" not only made over $714 million at the box office, but was heaped with accolades. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. It won for its Visual Effects. Feyd-Rautha was presented as one of the film's central villains, a bloodthirsty fighter more keen to kill than to rule. He was, as Herbert wrote him, a dark mirror for the film's hero, the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). "Dune: Part Two" (our review here) climaxed in a knife fight between Feyd and Paul.

Austin Butler was an odd choice for the role, as he had just broken out playing Elvis in "Elvis" the year before. Butler is devastatingly handsome, disarming, and one might presume he'd play better romantic leads than monstrous killers. He availed himself well, however, proving that he was wholly devoted to the role and to his craft.

Although during the film's extensive press tour, Butler may have been a little too devoted. At some point — and he doesn't quite remember where — Butler stepped on a piece of glass in a hotel room while waiting to conduct an interview with the press. The glass was painful, but not so painful that Butler thought it was anything other than a bruise or a little sore spot. Butler spoke to People Magazine recently (promoting his recent crime film "Caught Stealing") and he revealed that he had a piece of glass lodged in his foot for eight months.