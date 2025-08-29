Caught Stealing Does Something That No Darren Aronofsky Movie Has Done Before

This post contains minor spoilers for "Caught Stealing."

Darren Aronofsky is many things. He's been working as a director in Hollywood for nearly 30 years now, dating back to his low-budget breakthrough 1998 debut feature "Pi." He's directed the likes of Natalie Portman ("Black Swan") and Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") to Oscars. Aronofsky has made some of the most acclaimed and most divisive films of the last 25 years, including the legendarily divisive "Mother!" which earned an extremely rare F CinemaScore. But there's one thing that Aronofsky has pretty much never been as a filmmaker: fun.

That is, until now.

After directing an adaptation of Samuel Hunter's play "The Whale" for A24 in 2022, Aronofsky decided to seriously change gears for his follow-up, which is now in theaters in the form of "Caught Stealing." It's a breezy, tense, at times sexy crime caper led by Austin Butler ("Elvis") with an excellent surrounding ensemble including the likes of Zoe Kravitz ("The Batman"), Matt Smith ("Doctor Who"), and even music superstar Bad Bunny. More importantly than any of that though, Aronofsky, arguably for the first time ever, has made a fun movie.

It centers on a burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Butler) who is working as a bartender in New York City in the '90s. His life is simple, and he's attempting to navigate his budding relationship with his girlfriend Yvonne (Kravitz). When Hank's punker neighbor asks him to watch his cat, he unwittingly winds up tangled in the web of the city's criminal underbelly. Chaos ensues.

I previously touched on the funness of "Caught Stealing" in my review of the film, but it's something I felt compelled to expand upon. It's the thing that sat with me the most after having some distance from my initial viewing. Aronofsky is an unquestionably gifted filmmaker, but it would be difficult to accuse him of generally making pleasant and/or traditionally enjoyable viewing experiences. He's not one for popcorn escapism. Thus, it's pretty remarkable how damn good he is at exercising that fun muscle more than 25 years into his directing career.