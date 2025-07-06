Brad Pitt's Best Comedic Role Came In A Classic Guy Ritchie Movie

Every so often, Brad Pitt has been prone to tickling our funny bones, whether it's being a slap-dash hitman on a "Bullet Train," cracking wise with George Clooney in the "Ocean's 11" movies, or getting ping-ponged off car hoods in "Meet Joe Black." Okay, that last one wasn't intentionally funny, but it's sure been memed enough now to make it so.

Stacking up the star's funniest works, though, and the best of the bunch in Pitt's comedic efforts, is without question the one where he was borderline indecipherable. In 2000, the Hollywood icon played a man in trouble thanks to organized bare-knuckle boxing matches and hard-nosed British gangsters when he starred in the now beloved comedy crime caper, "Snatch," the second film from now well-established director, Guy Ritchie.

After getting on the map with his debut movie "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," Ritchie got a call directly from Brad Pitt himself, asking to be a part of whatever project the blooming director had next in the pipeline. Perhaps taking up the shortest amount of screen time than the rest of the cast, Pitt stole the show as a crafty fighter who talked better with his hands than he did in a questionable but equally hilarious accent. Looking back at the film now, though, and Pitt had unknowingly planted himself among an incredible collection of talent that was waiting to explode and become stars in their own right.