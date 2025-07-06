Brad Pitt's Best Comedic Role Came In A Classic Guy Ritchie Movie
Every so often, Brad Pitt has been prone to tickling our funny bones, whether it's being a slap-dash hitman on a "Bullet Train," cracking wise with George Clooney in the "Ocean's 11" movies, or getting ping-ponged off car hoods in "Meet Joe Black." Okay, that last one wasn't intentionally funny, but it's sure been memed enough now to make it so.
Stacking up the star's funniest works, though, and the best of the bunch in Pitt's comedic efforts, is without question the one where he was borderline indecipherable. In 2000, the Hollywood icon played a man in trouble thanks to organized bare-knuckle boxing matches and hard-nosed British gangsters when he starred in the now beloved comedy crime caper, "Snatch," the second film from now well-established director, Guy Ritchie.
After getting on the map with his debut movie "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," Ritchie got a call directly from Brad Pitt himself, asking to be a part of whatever project the blooming director had next in the pipeline. Perhaps taking up the shortest amount of screen time than the rest of the cast, Pitt stole the show as a crafty fighter who talked better with his hands than he did in a questionable but equally hilarious accent. Looking back at the film now, though, and Pitt had unknowingly planted himself among an incredible collection of talent that was waiting to explode and become stars in their own right.
Brad Pitt starred in Snatch alongside Jason Statham and Adolescence's Stephen Graham
It's almost a shame now that Guy Ritchie has since distanced himself from the genre that helped build his career, only recently returning to the criminal world with the critically acclaimed "The Gentlemen," which has since led to its own spin-off show on Netflix. Thankfully, "Snatch" still stands out as one of the best British movies ever, no thanks to the cast surrounding Pitt that went on to make names for themselves in very different ways.
Besides the film housing eventual "The Walking Dead" icon, Lennie James, the film also centers around two out-of-their-depth boxing promoters, Turkish and Tommy, played by the now action legend, Jason Statham, in what's still a career highlight, and the recently booming talent, Stephen Graham.
Veering into a genre that he's dominated for years now, Jason Statham has gone on to become the face of action franchises like "The Fast and the Furious," "Meg," as well as a host of other shoot-em-up cinematic outings that come with hilariously simple titles like "The Beekeeper" and "The Working Man." In Graham's case, he's now one of the most revered and respected actors from across the pond, appearing in the likes of "The Irishman," "A Thousand Blows" and "Peaky Blinders," of which he'll be returning to with their upcoming film, "The Immortal Man." His latest project, however, was "Adolescence," which Pitt himself also backed through his production company Plan B, proving just how much greatness continues to be chipped off that diamond gangster movie that Pitt played such a small but pivotal part in.