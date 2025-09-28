Channing Tatum Was Given A Career-Changing Note During His Thor Audition

Thanks to the release of Steven Soderbergh's 2012 film "Magic Mike," the life story of Channing Tatum is pretty well-known. He was working as a roofer as a young man and moonlighting as a stripper. In 2000, he got paid $400 to be a background dancer in Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" music video, which led to a series of TV commercials and modeling gigs. These, in turn, led to auditions for major film projects, his first being a small role in Thomas Carter's 2005 sports film "Coach Carter." His handsome face and laidback demeanor led immediately to more and more film work. His big break came in 2006 when he starred in the dance-off movie "Step Up," a film that spawned a franchise.

By 2010, he was a major movie star, having led films like "Stop-Loss," "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," and "Dear John." Throughout, Tatum continued to hone his craft, becoming an incrementally better actor with each outing. He didn't yet have a lot of range, but he certainly had a lot of natural charisma, able to be a Hollywood leading man. It was about this point in his career that Tatum decided to audition for the title in Kenneth Branagh's "Thor," one of the first films in the then-nascent Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tatum didn't get the role — it went to Australian actor Chris Hemsworth — but he would eventually join the MCU in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" playing the X-Men character Gambit. He will return as Gambit in future MCU movies.

Tatum talked about his "Thor" audition in a recent interview with Variety, and he confessed that he actually didn't really want the role. He just admired Kenneth Branagh and wanted to audition for the guy. During his audition, though, Branagh gave him a piece of direction that Tatum has carried with him ever since. It seems that Branagh merely told him to be less physical in his performances. After that, Tatum was suddenly that much more confident as a performer.