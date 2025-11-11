Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Stunt Double Suffered A Major Injury Shooting This Fight

In George Lucas' 2002 film "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) travels to the distant planet of Kamino, searching for an assassin that had previously given him the slip. Obi-Wan locates a mysterious figure named Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison), but also actually discovers something far more insidious. It seems that Jango Fett has also been donating his DNA to the denizens of Kamino so that they can raise a massive army of clones. This has all been done in secret and under shady auspices. When Obi-Wan deduces that Jango Fett is indeed the assassin he had been looking for, there is a brief fight between the two. Obi-Wan has trouble fighting in the Kamino rains, however, and Jango flees with his son Boba (Daniel Logan).

Much of "Attack of the Clones" was filmed on partial sets and against green screens. The amount of digital filmmaking that went into Lucasfilm was unprecedented at the time, and he even insisted that the film be projected on the then-new digital projectors whenever possible. Many of the characters were also animated, another boon for digital special effects.

But real-world actors were still required to engage in high-octane fights, and stunt people had to do just as much hard work as usual to perfect their fight choreography. Indeed, some of them still got injured, as was the case with Nash Edgerton, Ewan McGregor's stunt double. In a recent appearance at the Chicago Fan Expo (handily covered by EW), McGregor talked about the Obi-Wan/Jango Fett fight, and how poor Edgerton took an unexpected blow to the mouth when performing a backflip. It was not a pleasant sight. And, to make matters worse, Nash Edgerton's mother just happened to be visiting the set that day, and she witnessed her son break his teeth.