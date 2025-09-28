Reacher's Alan Ritchson Thinks One Of His Hunger Games Scenes Makes No Sense

Before Alan Ritchson became a leading man of his own movies, he played a small role as one of the tributes in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." His character was Gloss, a returning adult champion who'd been a Career Tribute as a teenager. A Career Tribute is someone from the wealthier districts who doesn't see the games as a horrifying fate, but as a chance to gain a lifetime of riches and glory. Gloss was someone who'd trained from a young age to kill, and who likely would not have bothered to join the rebellion against the Capitol if he'd had the chance.

He never gets the chance, though, because Gloss dies in the middle of the games when Katniss shoots him with an arrow to the chest. It's a quick moment, and something most viewers likely forgot about shortly after it happened. However, it still haunts Ritchson due to a major change the movie made to the scene after filming. As Ritchson explained it in a March 2025 interview:

"Actually, I took an arrow to the face, so I played it like it was to the face. And then I think they decided in post that was a little too gruesome to take an arrow to the face by Katniss, so they changed it to my chest, but I didn't shoot it that way! I didn't shoot it like I was taking a shot to the chest. My head snapped back like an idiot and the thing went in my chest and I'm like this, 'who does that? I wouldn't have died like that.'"

To be fair, the scene doesn't look that bad. Sure, you can tell that Ritchson was acting out a shot to the head, but it still works as a reasonable shocked reaction.