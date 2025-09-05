This New Alan Ritchson Action Thriller Captures The Spirit Of Reacher In One Key Way [TIFF 2025]

"Motor City," a violent revenge thriller set in the 1970s, made its North American premiere Thursday night at the Toronto International Film Festival. So far, the movie's biggest claim to fame is its leading man, Alan Ritchson, who's best known for his starring role in the Prime Video series "Reacher." For fans of that series, which is all about watching Ritchson's character beat up bad guys with the ease and confidence we all wish we could have, this new movie of his will be right up your ally.

Making it an even stronger fit for "Reacher" fans is that Ritchson's character here, John Miller, doesn't just keep Reacher's toughness and swagger; he keeps Reacher's penchant for only speaking when necessary. "Motor City" has a runtime of 103 minutes, and during that time, Miller only speaks three words that the audience can hear. For the rest of the film, he's quietly observing his situation and getting his revenge. Like Reacher, Miller doesn't need to talk because his actions (and his absurdly large frame) speak for him.

At least as far as dialogue's concerned, "Motor City" is arguably a more faithful adaptation of the "Jack Reacher" novels than the recent TV show has ever been. As stoic as Reacher seems in the show, the TV version is a real chatterbox compared to his literary counterpart. Author Lee Child has the advantage of giving the readers Reacher's direct thoughts through the narration, which means there's no need for Reacher to say any necessary exposition aloud. Book Reacher is a true quiet king, and it's only in this unrelated movie that Ritchson has been able to do that aspect of the character justice.