Why Walter Koenig (Temporarily) Quit Star Trek: The Original Series

The cast of "Star Trek" wasn't complete until the addition of Ensign Pavel Chekov at the beginning of the show's second season. Ensign Chekov was not only a youthful counterpoint to the stuffy Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and the stuffier Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy), but he also rounded out the series' multicultural bridge crew. Notably, Chekov was Russian and proud of his Russian heritage. The original "Star Trek" was being produced in the late 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, so including a Russian character was a bold move. Actor Walter Koenig played Chekov with aplomb, joining the ensemble with ease. Indeed, it felt like he had always been there.

Koenig has always been pragmatic and realistic about his career. He has spoken openly that he was hired in order to appeal to a younger audience, and many fans have noted his resemblance to Davy Jones, star of the then-contemporaneous series "The Monkees." In interviews, Koenig has said he enjoyed his time working on "Star Trek" (even if Shatner got on his nerves), but he also understood that it was just a gig and that it could dry up at any time. He's been happy to return to the franchise over the years, but he would've been just as happy with any other acting work.

Case in point, Koenig even left the series for a spell to work on another project during the third season of "Star Trek" in 1968. It's not that Koenig didn't take "Star Trek" seriously, but he took it just as seriously as any other regular acting job. That is: He would play the role in front of him to the utmost of his abilities, but he would also move on to a better project if it presented itself. Appearing on the "7th Rule" podcast to talk about the classic "Star Trek" episode "The Trouble with Tribbles," Koenig affirmed that he did, in fact, leave "Star Trek" for several weeks so that he could appear in a play with Jackie Coogan.