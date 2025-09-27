Jurassic World Rebirth's Director Cut This Obnoxious Snickers Scene

At the very beginning of Gareth Edwards' dinosaur blockbuster "Jurassic World Rebirth," multiple scientists in white lab coats are overseeing a mysterious biological study involving mutated dinosaur DNA. It is the year 2008, and it seems that the scientists have been tasked with genetically tinkering with dinos in order to make them scarier and more monstrous. One of their prize animals is a kaiju called Distrotus Rex, a mutant tyrannosaur with an outsized head and multiple arms. To keep the monster at bay, it's kept in a high-tech indoor pen that seals shut with a massive security door.

The door is so thick, it has its own ventilation system, and sports a small vent near the floor. This will prove to be an unfortunate design flaw. One of the scientists, you see, hasn't allowed themselves enough time for a meal break, and quickly snarfs down a Snickers candy bar on his way to his lab station. The wrapper for the Snickers bar falls to the floor, and air conditioning gently blows it across the room. The wrapped gets sucked into the oversized door's vent, choking up the fans inside. This causes the entire door to spark, sputter, and short out. It can no longer close properly. The jammed door, in turn, begins to short out other systems throughout the lab. Red lights flash, alarms blare, and everyone begins to panic. The dinosaurs might get out! If only that one guy had enough time for lunch!

The wrapper in question was most certainly a Snickers bar, and its appearance in "Jurassic World Rebirth" was paid for by Mars, Inc., the owners of Snickers. It doesn't matter that a Snickers wrapper caused a great calamity; Mars was happy to have their product on screen. Director Edwards even commented on the Snickers wrapper in the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, understanding that it served as an advertisement for a candy product.

But even Edwards wasn't able to follow Mars' initial mandate; there was an early version of the Snickers scene that was even more blatant.