Quentin Tarantino Was Named After A Famous Burt Reynolds Character

It's no secret that Quentin Tarantino was raised by a 16-year-old single mother, Connie McHugh (now Connie Zastoupil), in the 1960s and '70s. His biological Italian-American father, Tony Tarantino, left the family before his son even arrived in 1963. Connie named him Quentin, after the famous character, Quint Asper, whom the late Burt Reynolds played on the classic TV Western, "Gunsmoke." It was the very role that launched Reynolds's acting career and brought him fame and a wide array of opportunities in cinema that he always wanted. Asper was half-White and half-Comanche in the story, which might be the reason Connie chose his name, since she has some Cherokee roots herself. However, it's more of a coincidence that the filmmaker having the name of a Western character fell in love with horse operas at an early age rather than kismet.

See, if it were up to his mother, Tarantino would never have become a storyteller. Speaking with The Moment podcast in 2021, Tarantino recalled a vivid and rather painful memory from his childhood about his mom. He said, "In the middle of her little tirade, she said: 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career' — with the finger quotes and everything — this little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s*** is f****** over'."

Tarantino always talked about his mother with respect, but her lack of belief in him clearly left a mark on his young self. He didn't say it out loud at the time, but internally he thought, "When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go: 'OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.'"

For what it's worth, Tarantino kept his word to this day. At the same time, it's evident that he has great love for the woman who raised him, and her influence and the lifestyle she led contributed greatly to Tarantino's inspiration as a filmmaker.