We've Found The Darkest Movie Of 2025 — Here's Why You Need To Watch It [Fantastic Fest]

Living in 2025 can feel like living through the day before the end. You know things are about to implode, but there are limits to what you can do. It seems we have moved on from movies about what it was like to live in the early days of lockdown and seeing the world pause to a halt and mostly ignore the severity of it (except no one told Ari Aster that). Now we're starting to see movies about living through the end of times and how we can do nothing but keep on dancing as the bodies hit the floor.

At least that's the thesis of the darkest movie of 2025, the movie that best encapsulates what it feels like to be alive in this very moment in history. It also happens to be a movie with a kickass soundtrack and killer sound design that begs to be experienced in a theater.

The movie is "Sirāt," the latest film by French-born Spanish filmmaker Óliver Laxe ("Fire Will Come," "You Are All Captains"), which won the Jury Prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (to be fair, a festival known for celebrating sicko filmmaking) and was selected as Spain's entry to the Academy Awards.

On the surface, "Sirāt" is a story of people attending a rave in the Moroccan desert, and a father and son who are searching for their missing daughter and sister. But when a large convoy of military vehicles raids the rave and soldiers start taking all "EU citizens" and placing them into custody, "Sirāt" starts unraveling a background conflict with increasingly higher and more serious stakes. What follows is a haunting movie about found family, about the importance of music and interpersonal connections, about war brewing in the background, about the end of the world, and the darkest and most perfect encapsulation of 2025.