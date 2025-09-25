Marvel Zombies Creates A Massive Problem For The MCU's Young Avengers Plans

This article contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies" season 1.

"Marvel Zombies" is a fun and incredibly violent romp through an MCU timeline where Earth has been turned into a zombie wasteland, and an undead but still very powerful Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) aspires to rule as the Queen of the Dead. This, to me at least, is a no-complaints scenario. It doesn't hurt that a very Mahershala Ali-looking Blade (voiced here by Todd Williams) gets ample screen time to flaunt his skills and extreme coolness.

It's not all slam dunks, though. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been introducing the comics' Young Avengers left and right for the last few years, increasing its unspoken commitment to put the team together with every new member. However, "Marvel Zombies" seems to take a completely different route, which doesn't do any favors for whatever's left of the MCU's hitherto incredibly obvious plans to put together a Young Avengers team at some point.

First of all, "Marvel Zombies" demotes Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel back to the small screen after co-starring in "The Marvels." She, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) also struggle to find significant screen time as the show's focus often slips toward more established legacy heroes ... and Blade, who gets plenty of attention that's likely meant to promote his (hopefully, some day) impending MCU live-action arrival. Sure, the trio is there, and they do stuff. Kamala is even (very, very) technically the show's main protagonist. But the way they disappear in the background compared to the other heroes — not to mention their relegation to animated alternate-timeline protagonist duty in the first place — makes me suspect that "Marvel Zombies" may be a shambling swan song for any hopes for the Young Avengers.