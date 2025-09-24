Marvel Zombies Features A Heartbreaking Death Fans Won't Be Ready For

In the first episode of "Marvel Zombies," Kamala is saved by Blade, who states that (thanks to his powers as Khonshu's avatar) he's aware of the transmitting device that she is protecting. Kamala has no choice but to trust him, so they travel together to a S.H.I.E.L.D. base in Ohio, where they encounter Yelena and Alexei, alongside the brilliant Melina (Kari Wahlgren). Melina has found a way to control the zombies, but the arrival of Wanda's undead army nullifies this strategy, as they find a way to override this technical command. Melina dies shortly after, prompting Yelena and Alexei to help Kamala save the world, no matter the cost.

Episode 2 brings the group aboard Helmut Zemo's (Rama Vallury) floating city (a sort of Noah's ark for survivors, but sinister). There, they team up with Shang-Chi, Katy (Awkwafina), and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) after Zemo tries to feed the superheroes to aquatic zombies. However, the arrival of zombie Namor leads to all hell breaking loose, prompting everyone (including Zemo!) to seek refuge inside an escape pod that can potentially lead them to safety. Unfortunately, the pod requires a manual override, and Yelena makes the swift decision to be the one to do it. After ensuring that everyone is safely inside the pod, she says goodbye to Alexei, who is beside himself with grief as she pushes the launch button.

This is a powerful moment, as Yelena not only decides to die on her own terms but also saves everyone in the process. "This is a good death," she tells Alexei, urging him to help Kamala protect the world, even if she is no longer a part of it. The moment is bittersweet, as Yelena's sacrifice, while hard-hitting, robs us of a compelling character in a show where most people are killed off in the blink of an eye. Alexei's arc is also deeply tragic from this point onwards as he channels his grief into grit, but ends up paying an undeserved price in Asgard.

Yelena has undergone a complex, transformative arc in the MCU so far (especially in "Thunderbolts*"), but her fate in "Marvel Zombies" hints at a selflessness that stems from a genuine urge to save the world. In Alexei's words, the best way to honor the dead is to ensure they haven't died in vain, which is the burden Kamala might have to bear in the animated series' near future.

All four episodes of "Marvel Zombies" are currently streaming on Disney+.