Marvel Zombies Features A Heartbreaking Death Fans Won't Be Ready For
This article contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies."
Marvel's "What If...?" animated series has opened the Pandora's box of infinite possibilities. Throw in some multiversal shenanigans, and we have the freedom to explore bizarre alternate timelines and drastically different versions of beloved superheroes. Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips' five-issue comic series, "Marvel Zombies," uses the multiverse to put a twisted spin on standard superhero arcs — by introducing a zombie apocalypse into the mix. With the "What If... Zombies?!" episode introducing this concept into Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, we now have a revamped adaptation of Kirkman's "Marvel Zombies," replete with gnarly transformations and sudden, grisly deaths.
All four episodes of "Marvel Zombies" feature countless deaths, making it clear that nobody is safe in this chaotic world and that even the most overpowered entities can be torn apart at any moment. Episode 1 provides Kamala/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) the emotional impetus to carry out a dangerous mission after her close friends Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Riri/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) are killed by zombies. The MacGuffin used to propel Kamala forward is a tiny transmitter that can help save the world, which she needs to deliver to a S.H.I.E.L.D. base for further scanning. But we are currently in the end times, and surviving superheroes are either in hiding or have joined the vicious army of the living dead, led by none other than Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).
Some deaths are played for laughs, such as when Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) battles zombie Steve Rogers (who moves at an alarming speed despite being sliced in half) for the sake of glory and posterity, managing to crush the latter into a pulp. Droves of superheroes die unprompted, especially in the final battle against Wanda: Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is bitten by zombies, Spider-Man (Hudson Thames) is on the brink of being devoured by a zombie giant, and a zombified Thor (Greg Furman) annihilates a Khonshu-powered Blade (Todd Williams).
Amid this bloodbath, one death emerges as more hard-hitting than most: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Let's dig deeper into this major death featured in "Marvel Zombies" episode 2.
Yelena's death in Marvel Zombies is a selfless, heartbreaking self-sacrifice
In the first episode of "Marvel Zombies," Kamala is saved by Blade, who states that (thanks to his powers as Khonshu's avatar) he's aware of the transmitting device that she is protecting. Kamala has no choice but to trust him, so they travel together to a S.H.I.E.L.D. base in Ohio, where they encounter Yelena and Alexei, alongside the brilliant Melina (Kari Wahlgren). Melina has found a way to control the zombies, but the arrival of Wanda's undead army nullifies this strategy, as they find a way to override this technical command. Melina dies shortly after, prompting Yelena and Alexei to help Kamala save the world, no matter the cost.
Episode 2 brings the group aboard Helmut Zemo's (Rama Vallury) floating city (a sort of Noah's ark for survivors, but sinister). There, they team up with Shang-Chi, Katy (Awkwafina), and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) after Zemo tries to feed the superheroes to aquatic zombies. However, the arrival of zombie Namor leads to all hell breaking loose, prompting everyone (including Zemo!) to seek refuge inside an escape pod that can potentially lead them to safety. Unfortunately, the pod requires a manual override, and Yelena makes the swift decision to be the one to do it. After ensuring that everyone is safely inside the pod, she says goodbye to Alexei, who is beside himself with grief as she pushes the launch button.
This is a powerful moment, as Yelena not only decides to die on her own terms but also saves everyone in the process. "This is a good death," she tells Alexei, urging him to help Kamala protect the world, even if she is no longer a part of it. The moment is bittersweet, as Yelena's sacrifice, while hard-hitting, robs us of a compelling character in a show where most people are killed off in the blink of an eye. Alexei's arc is also deeply tragic from this point onwards as he channels his grief into grit, but ends up paying an undeserved price in Asgard.
Yelena has undergone a complex, transformative arc in the MCU so far (especially in "Thunderbolts*"), but her fate in "Marvel Zombies" hints at a selflessness that stems from a genuine urge to save the world. In Alexei's words, the best way to honor the dead is to ensure they haven't died in vain, which is the burden Kamala might have to bear in the animated series' near future.
All four episodes of "Marvel Zombies" are currently streaming on Disney+.