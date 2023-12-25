Marvel's What If...? Let Imaginations Run Wild For An '80s Avengers Line-Up

Marvel's "What If...?" is creatively one of the best things to happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than big crossover movie events, more than the many, many TV shows expanding the world through new kinds of characters, it's "What If...?" that really fulfills the potential of the MCU. "Star Wars" didn't become such a massive and beloved franchise with the movies or the shows alone. It did so with the expanded universe of books, games, and comics exploring smaller, weirder aspects of the galaxy. "What If...?" season 1 wasn't perfect, and it still adhered too close to the formula of the MCU's films, but it showed promise in how it unleashed the imagination of what was possible in the MCU.

Now, season 2 will attempt to build on that by telling more stories that aren't simply pulled from the MCU's films. Take the brief trailer shots of what looks like an adaptation of the comic "Marvel 1602" or the shots of a familiar yet still new 1980s-inspired Avengers team with T'Chaka, Mar-Vell, and Hank Pym on the team. This is something that could only be possible after 15 years of Marvel movies and shows building the foundation of that universe.

During a press conference attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, writer/producer Matthew Chauncey talked about crafting that '80s Avengers team. "I think fan-casting different Avengers lineups is something we all do as fans and we ended up doing in the writers' room," Chauncey said. "And so I think early on in season 1, one of our ideas was, what would an Avengers movie look like if it took place in a different era? If there was an Avengers level crisis in the 1980s. So the idea of setting an episode in the '80s was something that really excited us."