Deleted Fantastic Four Scene Teases How Dangerous Sue Storm's Powers Really Are

Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is coming to digital video on demand, allowing fans to not just relive the return of Marvel's First Family to the big screen, but to watch bonus material about the making of the film and even five deleted scenes that expanded the story but didn't make it to the final cut.

Now that we're approaching the movie's digital release, some of these deleted scenes are making their way online, and one of them paints Sue Storm's powers in a new light. The clip comes courtesy of USA Today (they won't let us embed it, so you'll have to click over there to watch it and come back), and it shows Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) visiting Subterrania relatively early in the film (after the announcement of Sue's pregnancy but before the arrival of the herald of Galactus) to talk to Paul Walter Hauser's Mole Man.

The two have a bit of a tense exchange over the terms of the peace agreement between Subterrania and the surface world, which was explored in the montage at the beginning of the film. Mole Man boasts about his ability to conquer the surface if he wanted to, and Sue says she could just use her powers to create a force field in Mole Man's brain and give him an aneurysm while Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) burns all the Subterrania citizens to death. Then the two settle down and have a surprisingly tender moment when they have a drink together and come to an agreement.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" does many things right, but one of the biggest is how much attention and care the movie pays to the character of Sue Storm, who is arguably the protagonist of the story. She is the heart and soul of the team, but also their ambassador to the world and a very powerful hero overall. Still, this deleted scene shows that Sue Storm could also be a formidable villain if she wanted to — as the comics once showed her to be.