Deleted Fantastic Four Scene Teases How Dangerous Sue Storm's Powers Really Are
Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is coming to digital video on demand, allowing fans to not just relive the return of Marvel's First Family to the big screen, but to watch bonus material about the making of the film and even five deleted scenes that expanded the story but didn't make it to the final cut.
Now that we're approaching the movie's digital release, some of these deleted scenes are making their way online, and one of them paints Sue Storm's powers in a new light. The clip comes courtesy of USA Today (they won't let us embed it, so you'll have to click over there to watch it and come back), and it shows Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) visiting Subterrania relatively early in the film (after the announcement of Sue's pregnancy but before the arrival of the herald of Galactus) to talk to Paul Walter Hauser's Mole Man.
The two have a bit of a tense exchange over the terms of the peace agreement between Subterrania and the surface world, which was explored in the montage at the beginning of the film. Mole Man boasts about his ability to conquer the surface if he wanted to, and Sue says she could just use her powers to create a force field in Mole Man's brain and give him an aneurysm while Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) burns all the Subterrania citizens to death. Then the two settle down and have a surprisingly tender moment when they have a drink together and come to an agreement.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" does many things right, but one of the biggest is how much attention and care the movie pays to the character of Sue Storm, who is arguably the protagonist of the story. She is the heart and soul of the team, but also their ambassador to the world and a very powerful hero overall. Still, this deleted scene shows that Sue Storm could also be a formidable villain if she wanted to — as the comics once showed her to be.
Do not mess with the Invisible Woman
This is the scene Paul Walter Houser was mad about being deleted from the film, and with good reason. Mole Man is one of the most fun characters in the movie and he's barely in it, so seeing more of him is already great news. But it's what this scene says about Mole Man and Sue Storm that makes it disappointing the scene was cut.
The scene shows what makes "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" different from other superhero movies and paints a picture of a world where the Fantastic Four have been working long, hard, and effectively to improve the world — so much so that even old adversaries have now become friends. Mole Man and Sue's dynamic hints at a long history of fights and diplomacy, and seeing them bicker and then share a drink like old friends says a lot about the world these characters live in.
But seeing Sue so casually mention she could kill Mole Man in an instant feels rather uncharacteristic for Sue ... at least compared to how she is in the rest of the movie. Sure, it makes it clear she is an incredibly powerful character, teasing her role in defeating Galactus at the end of the story, but the casual threat of genocide feels somewhat shocking. It doesn't help that the scene then seems to play off her threats as just Sue being cranky due to her pregnancy.
Regardless, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is making attempts at making it clear for movie-watchers what comic book readers have known for decades: Do not mess with Sue Storm!