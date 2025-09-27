This Forgotten Shia LaBeouf Thriller Was Inspired By An Isaac Asimov Story

Isaac Asimov is one of the most famous and celebrated sci-fi authors of all time, part of the "Big Three" of the Golden Age of Science Fiction together with hugely influential authors Arthur C. Clarke and Robert A. Heinlein. Asimov worked within the "hard science fiction" genre, meaning sci-fi with a focus on scientific accuracy.

Asimov's biggest and best-known works are those in his "Foundation" series, which deals with the history of a decaying Galactic Empire, and his "Robot" series, a variety of stories about robotics and their relationship with humans — two series that Asimov eventually merged into a single continuity. But Asimov was also just a very prolific writer, penning more than 500 books, including hundreds of short stories. Many of these have been adapted for the screen, including the popular and successful Apple TV adaptation of "Foundation," and the less popular and successful movie versions of "I, Robot" and "The Bicentennial Man."

Indeed, most of the adaptations of Asimov's writings have been based on his short stories — since they don't have the intricate and rather complicated backstories and lore of his books, a problem that "Foundation" is solving quite gracefully. Such is the case of an underrated and mostly forgotten 2008 techno-thriller starring Shia LaBeouf, which reunited him with director D.J. Caruso after the similarly underrated "Disturbia."

The movie is "Eagle Eye," a thriller very much ahead of its time, which follows Jerry (LaBeouf) and Rachel (Michelle Monaghan) as they are forced to go on the run and become the most-wanted fugitives in America after inadvertently becoming cogs in a plot involving an assassination attempt on the president and a surveillance supercomputer. The movie was loosely based on the equally ahead-of-its-time short story "All the Troubles of the World" by Isaac Asimov.