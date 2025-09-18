Gen V Stars Share Season 2's Nastiest Location (And It's Not What You'd Think) [Exclusive]
"Gen V" is a lovely show, but it's also a gross one. It's a series that takes its characters into gore-filled medical labs and blood-soaked dorm rooms. In a recent interview with /Film's own BJ Colangelo, two of the "Gen V" cast members shed some light on what was perhaps the most "disgusting" location they filmed at in all of season 2: that fraternity house the characters party it up at in the premiere.
"It was disgusting. ... It smelled weird," said Lizze Broadway, who plays the size-shifting supe Emma Meyer. She later added, "It was a real frat house. I think someone was sleeping upstairs at one point." Asa Germann, who plays the troubled supe Sam Riordan, explained, "All of the fraternity stuff I think is great. I was never in a fraternity, but yeah, we shot that in a real frat house, and I think that might've been the first time I was ever in an actual frat house. ... I don't need to go back."
When Colangelo posited that the frat house smelled like "decades of cheap beer embedded in the walls and floorboards," Broadway responded, "Exactly. 100%."
The frat house scenes highlight what makes 'Gen V' so fun
As gross as a frat house can be, it made for some of the best scenes in the "Gen V" season 2 premiere. This show is a spinoff of "The Boys," and it often struggles to distinguish itself from its parent show, but with the frat house scenes, you can really see all the qualities that make "Gen V" more than merely homework for "The Boys" fans. In the frat house, the characters get to act like regular college students, relaxing in a way that Hughie or Annie in "The Boys" rarely get to do.
The frat house scenes also give the writers fun excuses to play around with the characters' powers, like how they have Emma use her size-shifting to be thrown around in a game of beer pong. Few TV shows can have a scene this ridiculous work as a fun throwaway gag, because so few shows are mixing college, superpowers, and general silliness in the way "Gen V" has been.
Most importantly, the frat house scenes are a much-needed example of "Gen V" embracing its college setting, a part of the show that is sometimes neglected in favor of the supe-related conspiracies and the political commentary. The college environment is the main thing that makes "Gen V" stand out from "The Boys," and it's in scenes like the frat party that "Gen V" seems to remember this. The frat house setting may not have smelled great for the actors involved, but at least it helped remind viewers why "Gen V" is its own special thing.