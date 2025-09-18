Gen V Stars Share Season 2's Nastiest Location (And It's Not What You'd Think) [Exclusive]

"Gen V" is a lovely show, but it's also a gross one. It's a series that takes its characters into gore-filled medical labs and blood-soaked dorm rooms. In a recent interview with /Film's own BJ Colangelo, two of the "Gen V" cast members shed some light on what was perhaps the most "disgusting" location they filmed at in all of season 2: that fraternity house the characters party it up at in the premiere.

"It was disgusting. ... It smelled weird," said Lizze Broadway, who plays the size-shifting supe Emma Meyer. She later added, "It was a real frat house. I think someone was sleeping upstairs at one point." Asa Germann, who plays the troubled supe Sam Riordan, explained, "All of the fraternity stuff I think is great. I was never in a fraternity, but yeah, we shot that in a real frat house, and I think that might've been the first time I was ever in an actual frat house. ... I don't need to go back."

When Colangelo posited that the frat house smelled like "decades of cheap beer embedded in the walls and floorboards," Broadway responded, "Exactly. 100%."