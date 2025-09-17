A Stranger Things Record Was Just Beat By A Star-Studded Netflix Show

Netflix has reason to celebrate, because "Wednesday" season 2 has entered the list of most popular English-language titles of all time just two weeks after its release (according to Netflix, of course). This cements "Wednesday" as a bonafide phenomenon for the streamer, with season 2 knocking "Stranger Things" season 3 off the most-streamed list.

Though it was expected that "Wednesday" season 2, a strong follow-up to the first season, would eventually make its way to the Netflix Top Ten, the fact it did it so quickly makes it clear the Tim Burton show is resonating with audiences. Most importantly, it means "Wednesday" is a hit for the streamer at a time when it desperately needs new hits.

Now that "Stranger Things" is (slowly) coming to an end, Netflix is about to lose arguably its biggest franchise ever, the first one that actually grew organically thanks to word of mouth. Though the streamer has produced plenty of quite popular shows, like "The Crown" or "Bridgerton," it has few actual continuing franchises. "The Witcher" is still ongoing, and it's had two animated feature film spin-offs already, but it's nowhere near the Top Ten list, "Squid Game" is already over, and the Emmy-winning "Adolescence" was a limited series.

Netflix needs another "Stranger Things," a show that grows season by season, set in a universe big enough to expand through spin-offs (and actually do some expanding, rather than wait so long that no one cares anymore, like with "Stranger Things"). "Wednesday" might be just what it's been looking for.