Data's Name Led To Gene Roddenberry Creating A New Star Trek Rule

There is a notable scene in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Child" wherein Dr. Pulaski (Diana Muldaur) mispronounces Data's name. Data (Brent Spiner) tells her that his name is pronounced "Day-tah" and not "Dah-tah" as she presumed. Pulaski is a little miffed by being corrected, as she thinks very lowly of the android. What's the difference?, she asks. Data plainly says, "One is my name. The other is not."

Over the course of multiple episodes, Pulaski eventually learned to respect Data, and always pronounced his name correctly after the end of that conversation. One can see, however, how Pulaski would be confused, as she perhaps only read Data's name on ship manifests. Also, Data was (in a corny, sci-fi way) named after units of information. He could have easily been named Stan or Toshiro or Ahmed or Macaulay, but Gene Roddenberry named him Data, highlighting the character's computerized nature. It turns out, though, Roddenberry himself hadn't specified if the character's name was pronounced "Day-tah" or "Dah-tah" yet.

It turns out there's a behind-the-scenes reason for the pronunciation of Data's name. Back in 2019, Spiner spoke at a sci-fi convention called Big Apple Comic Con, and answered questions from the audience. He told a story of the time when he and his fellow "Star Trek" cast members met in a Hollywood hotel to perform the show's very first table-read. It was for the pilot episode, "Encounter at Farpoint." Spiner sat near his co-star, Patrick Stewart, a classically trained British actor who had been hired to play Captain Picard. It seems that Stewart pronounced Data's name in a way Spiner didn't expect, leading Roddenberry himself to chime in with a new "Star Trek" rule. It seems that whichever actor spoke a sci-fi proper noun first got to choose its pronunciation.