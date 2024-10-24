Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Just Built An Entire Storyline Around A Classic Franchise Goof

In the first episode of the fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Dos Cerritos," D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) is still living among her fellow Orion pirates, commanding her own vessel and regularly going on plundering excursions. Although Tendi is a capable fighter, she is mild-mannered at heart, trying to rein in the ultra-violent, murder-forward ethos of her crew. Not-so-secretly, Tendi longs to return to the U.S.S. Cerritos, where she can happily be a junior office; medical science, her friends, and gentle service interest her more than looting and violence. Luckily, Tendi's sister D'Erica has offered a deal; salvage a crashed 300-year-old Orion vessel from a distant planet, and Tendi will be allowed to leave Orion again to pursue her Starfleet dreams.

A snag: when Tendi arrives at the location of the downed Orion vessel, there are others eager to salvage it for themselves. Tendi stands face-to-face with a blue-skinned species of ... other Orions. They wear lime-green uniforms and dark blue goggles, and their chests bear yellow M-shaped logos. They look quite silly.

Deep-cut Trekkies, of course, will smile in recognition, as the blue-skinned Orions were how the species looked in their second canonical appearance on "Star Trek: The Animated Series" back in 1974. In the episode "The Pirates of Orion," the titular space rogues had looted a freighter and stolen the crucial medicine the U.S.S. Enterprise needed to cure an ailing Spock (Leonard Nimoy). The episode climaxed with Kirk (William Shatner) and the Orion captain (James Doohan) fighting on the surface of an asteroid. Amusingly, the blue-skinned Orions pronounced their own name with the stress on the first syllable. /OR-ee-ons/, as opposed to the now-common /oh-RYE-ons/.

The appearance of blue-skinned Orions on "Lower Decks" finally explains why the species started out as blue-skinned pirates in silly green uniforms to the green-skinned aliens we see today. It seems that there are merely two races of Orions.