Star Trek Advertised Enterprise By Having A Klingon Knock Out A Hater

"Star Trek: Enterprise" debuted on September 26, 2001, the sixth official "Star Trek" series since the debut of Gene Roddenberry's original in 1966. "Enterprise" came right at the end of a massive "Star Trek" renaissance that saw the 1987 debut of the massively successful "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the 1993 debut of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the 1995 debut of "Star Trek: Voyager," and the release of "Star Trek: Generations," "Star Trek: First Contact," and "Star Trek: Insurrection" in theaters. The glut of "Star Trek" was a dream for TV programmers who would often schedule entire blocks of the franchise merely to puff up their docket. Personally, this author recalls a time when "NextGen," "DS9," and the original series would run back-to-back-to-back on certain weeknights.

The Sci-Fi Channel, now called Syfy, also leaned heavily on "Star Trek" when it launched back in 1992. "Star Trek" reruns became part of the nascent cable station's bread and butter, ensuring that audiences would have access to the franchise almost 24 hours a day. Indeed, there was a time in the late 1990s when it seemed that sci-fi channels and Viacom-associated TV affiliates played almost nothing but "Star Trek." The property perhaps stood on the precipice of being overexposed.

It was in that spirit that Space, the CTV Sci-Fi channel in Canada, chose to advertise the then-upcoming "Enterprise" with a "Star Trek"-hating fanboy whining about how there was just too much "Star Trek" in the world. A sixth series, the protagonist of the commercial said, was one toke over the line, as there weren't enough Trekkies in the world to justify the overwhelming volume. Cleverly, the whiner is socked in the face by a Trekkie dressed in full Klingon regalia.