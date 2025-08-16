Why One Of Star Trek's Most Hated Characters Is Better Than You Remember

At the end of the first season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," actress Gates McFadden, who played Chief Medical Officer Dr. Beverly Crusher on the U.S.S. Enterprise, was infamously fired from the show. The story goes that one of the show's producers, a guy named Maurice Hurley, didn't like McFadden, and the two butted heads on set often. When Hurley became the showrunner, he fired McFadden, hoping to replace her with a new character that long-term Trekkies might be more familiar with.

In came Dr. Pulaski, played by "Star Trek" veteran Diana Muldaur. Dr. Pulaski was a more brusque, less matronly character than Dr. Crusher, and spoke to Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) in a pointedly unprofessional manner. She was, as Trekkies spotted right away, meant to resemble Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) from the original "Star Trek" series. Trekkies are sharp, and we sensed right away that we were being pandered to. Even at the time — 1988 — some "Star Trek" fans referred to Dr. Pulaski as McCoy, Jr.

The character was resented instantly, and no one really liked her. This wasn't Muldaur's fault, of course. We liked her. It was her character we hated. Furthermore, she gained some instant animosity in her first episode, "The Child," when she openly disrespected Data (Brent Spiner) by refusing to pronounce his name correctly. This was meant, some suspected, to recreate the contentious relationship that McCoy had with Spock (Leonard Nimoy) on the original series, but to "Next Generation" fans, it merely read as rude. Pulaski was closed-minded and grumpy, a cliché and a throwback. To this day, she's considered a tertiary "Trek" character.

But a re-watch of "Next Generation" proves that there was a lot more growth and nuance to Pulaski than we Trekkies may have initially given her credit for. Indeed, by the end of the season, Pulaski had become more open-minded and warm. She even became friends with Data.