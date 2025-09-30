Xena: Warrior Princess' Opening Scene Was Way Darker Than You Realized

Xena was introduced as a fully villainous character on "Hercules" (the first show in what would eventually become a franchise), and in the opening scenes of her spin-off series, she happens upon a burned-down village that a little boy tells her was ravaged by Xena, not knowing who she is. Though she clearly didn't ravage the village, her legacy is undeniably a violent one, and she looks rather devastated by this realization. She then buries her weapons and strips down to just her white underdress, and Stewart felt that she fully intended to kill herself. As he put it:

"The opening scene was Xena burying her weapons — I've always thought she was considering suicide at that point, although I never felt it was appropriate to bring up such a dark theme in a show that would appeal to young people. In my mind, if Xena hadn't heard the cries of people in distress, she would have ended it all right there. But when she hears those cries, she has an instant epiphany. [...] She decides to dedicate her life and actions to helping those threatened by the same kind of ruthless violence she herself once perpetrated."

Instead, she goes on to become a hero for the ages who helps all kinds of people and inspires a whole generation of kids to let out their warrior yell and throw clothes hangers as if they were chakrams. (Unless it was just me?) It's hard to imagine Xena just giving up, but since she thought she was irredeemable, maybe it was "the right thing" in her mind, even if it wasn't. Eventually, she would sacrifice herself for the greater good and redeem herself as much as was possible, but even that ended up being a bit of a bummer since she had to die and then not come back from the dead (even though she totally had the opportunity). What the heck, "Xena" writers? Can't a former warlord who's saved countless lives catch a break?