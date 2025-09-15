A Matt Damon Western Is Finding A New Audience On Streaming 15 Years Later

On the rare occasion that Matt Damon isn't palling around with his best bud Ben Affleck on various film sets, he can usually be found collaborating with some of the greatest directors on the planet. The star obviously has several incredibly popular movies under his belt with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Steven Soderbergh, and Sir Ridley Scott. But one title from his filmography, dating back well over a decade ago, is suddenly feeling awfully relevant these days — and it's due in no small part to the power of streaming.

In 2010, Damon teamed up with Joel and Ethan Coen on a somewhat surprising project: a remake of the classic Western "True Grit." A remake of the John Wayne-starring 1969 film would've been daunting enough, but doing so with some of the biggest names in the business including Damon, Jeff Bridges, and Josh Brolin (along with a fresh-faced Hailee Steinfeld giving the performance of a lifetime, of course) might as well have felt like the Coen Brothers throwing down the gauntlet in the face of the cinema gods. Thankfully, not only did this bold venture result in one of the absolute best films the Coens ever directed, but audiences embraced it to the tune of over $250 million worldwide before the Academy responded in kind with a whopping 10 nominations (though zero wins, inexplicably enough). 15 years later, "True Grit" stands tall as one of the more promising success stories of the century, particularly in a post-pandemic era when such unmitigated box office success feels more and more like a rumor.

Not all hope is lost, however! A decade and a half might as feel like an eternity in terms of moviegoing tastes and trends, but the masses are clearly still hungry for quality genre entertainment a cut above the rest. "True Grit" is currently available to stream on Paramount+, providing a perfect opportunity for a whole new audience to appreciate this modern gem.