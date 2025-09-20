Kurt Russell Hit His Escape From New York Co-Star With A Real Baseball Bat With Nails

On the DVD special features for John Carpenter's "Escape from New York," the director and lead actor, Kurt Russell, tell an amusing story about mild testicular trauma. There is a scene about halfway through the film, you see, where the post-apocalyptic badass Snake Plissken (Russell) is being forced by the evil Duke of New York (Isaac Hayes) to fight a monstrous wrestler named Slag (real-life wrestler Ox Baker) in a gladiatorial arena. Both Snake and Slag are armed with nail-encrusted baseball bats and trash can lids that serve as shields. Carpenter recalls filming the fight, and noted that Baker, used to actual wrestling matches, was thwacking at Russell a little too hard. It was all Russell could do to block Baker's aggressive blows.

Evidently, Russell, tired of actually fighting for his life, called Baker aside in between takes and told him to pull his thwacks a little better. To emphasize his point, Russell reached forward and flicked Baker directly on a very sensitive part of his anatomy. Baker got the hint and stopped hitting Russell quite so hard.

The deathblow in the "Escape from New York" wrestling match was pretty brutal. Snake was able to work his way behind the Slag and swing his bat directly into the back of his skull. Because the bat was encrusted with nails, the bat stuck deep into the Slag and remained in place when Snake took his hands away. To achieve this effect, a block of wood was strapped to Ox Baker's head, and Russell was instructed to swing a nailed bat directly at the block. It would hurt Baker, but it would certainly not kill him. Well, provided Russell did it right. Yes, he actually bonked Ox Baker in the head. Luckily, it all went according to plan.