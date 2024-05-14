How Kurt Russell Wound Up Facing Off With A Real Wrestler In Escape From New York

The premise of John Carpenter's 1981 science fiction film "Escape from New York" is the stuff of drive-in dreams. In the near future of 1997, crime will skyrocket and New York City will become so overrun with lawlessness that the government will simply wall off the entire island of Manhattan and turn it into a massive, no-rules penitentiary. When Air Force One is shot down by political dissidents (!), the President evacuates in an escape pod that lands right in the middle of New York Prison. In order to rescue him, the government (represented by Lee Van Cleef) hires a grizzled, indifferent badass named Snake (Kurt Russell) to infiltrate the prison, find the President (Donald Pleasance), and ... escape from New York. It's B-movie gold.

While traversing the ruined streets of a futuristic New York, Snake invariably runs afoul of the gangs and warlords who have risen to power on the inside. He eventually has to contend with the Duke of New York (Isaac Hayes) and his cronies. About halfway through the film, Snake is even forced to fight in a wrestling ring against the Duke's personal gladiator, a massive brute named Slag (Ox Baker). The much smaller Snake has only a club and a trash can lid to protect himself.

Before "Escape from New York" Baker was a professional wrestler who wrestled for the World Wide Wrestling Federation. He had also appeared in the Jackie Chan film "The Big Brawl" in 1980. Because his combat experience was largely with other wrestlers, Baker had trouble pulling his punches with Russell and with Russell's stunt double on the set of Carpenter's film. Russell, taking to Collider in 2013, recalled working with Baker and what he did to "get back" at the wrestler for his roughhousing.