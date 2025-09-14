Foundation Season 3 Showrunner Explains What Happened With Gaal's Vision [Exclusive]

This article contains major spoilers for the season 3 finale of "Foundation."

Is the future set in stone, or can our actions in the present help mitigate an extinction-level catastrophe down the line? That question has remained at the forefront of "Foundation" since its very first episode, when the brilliant mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) was first put on trial for his predictions about the downfall of the Empire. Once our main protagonist Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) began experiencing disturbing premonitions of the sinister Mule early in season 2, that thematic concern only amplified. It appeared we were headed towards a violent confrontation that would decide the fate of the entire human race, which many of us assumed would arrive at the end of the third season.

Things played out rather differently in the season 3 finale with a pair of villain reveals, however. Not only did Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann) upend the entire balance of power at the heart of the Empire, but the Mule wasn't who we thought him to be. After spending so much time loving to hate the roguish warlord (and particularly actor Pilou Asbæk's performance), the twist involving Bayta (Synnøve Karlsen) completely rewrote our preconceptions about the show's greatest threat. The season ended with very little in the way of resolution, throwing all our characters into disarray just as the galaxy teeters over a precipitous edge.

So, about Gaal's vision? The very different circumstances surrounding their meeting in the finale means the future can be changed ... right? Luckily, co-creator and co-showrunner David S. Goyer helped clear things up while speaking exclusively to /Film's Rafael Motamayor. He explained how this ties into the death of Gaal's daughter, Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), last season and what this suggests moving forward: