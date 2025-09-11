This New 2025 Thriller Broke A Massive Rotten Tomatoes Record For Stephen King

When a beloved, best-selling author boasts a body of work that is adapted at least a dozen times every year, it can be quite difficult to keep up. Well, Stephen King is one of those authors whose books are frequently translated into high-profile projects all the time, which include the highly anticipated Mike Flanagan adaptation of "Carrie" and Edgar Wright's revamped rendition of "The Running Man." If we look back at major movie releases based on King's works, a lot of them have fared well at the box office ("It," "Misery"), while others have flown under the radar despite being uniquely competent (like Flanagan's genuinely chilling "Doctor Sleep").

At the moment, a new King thriller has broken a massive Rotten Tomatoes record, sporting an impressive 95% on the Tomatometer ahead of the film's theatrical release. The film in question is Francis Lawrence's "The Long Walk," which etches a dystopian picture of America with its gut-wrenching exploration of what it means to be a teenager robbed of choice and autonomy. It is worth noting that Brian De Palma's "Carrie" still holds the second-highest aggregate (for a King adaptation) on Rotten Tomatoes (94%!), followed by "Stand By Me" and "1922" (where both sport a 92% rating).

/Film's BJ Colangelo praised "The Long Walk" for its visceral emotional impact, along with the fact that it valorizes "friendships nurtured between and by boys, allowing them to carry the same weight as any romantic love story" (you can read the full review here). Based on similar reviews that represent critical consensus, it appears that Lawrence's adaptation of King's source material intimately understands the need to reshape and recontextualize the story to create a more authentic (albeit heartbreaking) cinematic experience.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what makes King's "The Long Walk" so special in the first place.