Michael Caine Is Coming Out Of Retirement At 92 For This Vin Diesel Sequel

To Fogelson's point, it does seem like the first film has gone on to have a robust second life. "The Last Witch Hunter" had a nice run on Tubi's charts earlier this year, and it has also been a hit on Netflix in recent years. As such, Lionsgate's bean counters have determined that a sequel is worth the squeeze ... though one assumes that they will try to bring the budget down this time around.

The original film was based on Diesel's character Melkor from a "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign he actually played. The movie centers on Kaulder, who slays the powerful Witch Queen. Before her death, however, she curses Kaulder with her own immortality, separating him from his wife and daughter in the afterlife. Her resurrection then threatens the survival of the human race, leaving Kaulder to face her wrath once more.

Plot details for the sequel remain under wraps. It also isn't clear if Eisner will return to the director's chair. What is clear is that, against all odds, this is the movie that is getting Caine back on the silver screen. Caine is an absolute legend, winning two Oscars in his day for his work in "Hannah and her Sisters" and "The Cider House Rules." He's also been nominated for six Oscars in total, with some of his other notable credits including "The Dark Knight," "Alfie," and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

As for why Caine is coming out of retirement for this movie, of all things? It's tough to say. What we know is that Diesel is very passionate about certain projects. He even willed "Riddick" into existence by securing the rights from Universal when it wanted him back in "Fast & Furious." The whole thing was his passion project, so maybe he's just as passionate about "The Last Witch Hunter 2." Did that same passion get through to Caine? Or was it a paycheck that did the trick? Either way, this is happening.

"The Last Witch Hunter 2" doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.