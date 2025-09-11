Michael Caine Is Coming Out Of Retirement At 92 For This Vin Diesel Sequel
Some unexpected news all around: Not only is "The Last Witch Hunter 2" happening a full decade after the original movie flopped both critically and commercially, but it also sounds like the legendary Michael Caine is coming out of retirement for the fantasy-adventure sequel. Yes, of all things, it's Vin Diesel, not Christopher Nolan or any other legendary filmmaker who would surely be happy to work with Caine again, who has managed to get Caine back at the age of 92 for what could be his final role.
According to Variety, Lionsgate is fast-tracking a sequel to 2015's "The Last Witch Hunter" as we speak. Diesel will return in the lead role as Kaulder while Caine is expected to reprise his role as Dolan (a priest who helped Kaulder in his witch hunting efforts in the original film). Caine said in 2023 that he was retiring following his role in "The Great Escaper." Not so fast! There's witch hunting to be done, apparently. Lionsgate Motion Picture group chair Adam Fogelson had this to say about it in a statement:
"'The Last Witch Hunter' has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade. That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I'm thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale."
"The Last Witch Hunter," which was directed by Breck Eisener, was not a success initially, taking in $147 million worldwide at the box office against a $90 million budget. However, Diesel said in 2020 that Lionsgate was pursuing "The Last Witch Hunter 2." Apparently, that wasn't just the "Fast & Furious" star blowing smoke. It's the real deal.
The Last Witch Hunter 2 is an unexpected avenue to bring Michael Caine back
To Fogelson's point, it does seem like the first film has gone on to have a robust second life. "The Last Witch Hunter" had a nice run on Tubi's charts earlier this year, and it has also been a hit on Netflix in recent years. As such, Lionsgate's bean counters have determined that a sequel is worth the squeeze ... though one assumes that they will try to bring the budget down this time around.
The original film was based on Diesel's character Melkor from a "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign he actually played. The movie centers on Kaulder, who slays the powerful Witch Queen. Before her death, however, she curses Kaulder with her own immortality, separating him from his wife and daughter in the afterlife. Her resurrection then threatens the survival of the human race, leaving Kaulder to face her wrath once more.
Plot details for the sequel remain under wraps. It also isn't clear if Eisner will return to the director's chair. What is clear is that, against all odds, this is the movie that is getting Caine back on the silver screen. Caine is an absolute legend, winning two Oscars in his day for his work in "Hannah and her Sisters" and "The Cider House Rules." He's also been nominated for six Oscars in total, with some of his other notable credits including "The Dark Knight," "Alfie," and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."
As for why Caine is coming out of retirement for this movie, of all things? It's tough to say. What we know is that Diesel is very passionate about certain projects. He even willed "Riddick" into existence by securing the rights from Universal when it wanted him back in "Fast & Furious." The whole thing was his passion project, so maybe he's just as passionate about "The Last Witch Hunter 2." Did that same passion get through to Caine? Or was it a paycheck that did the trick? Either way, this is happening.
"The Last Witch Hunter 2" doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.