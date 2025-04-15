Vin Diesel's 2015 Fantasy Horror Movie Is Blowing Up On Tubi's Charts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know Vin Diesel is a big "Dungeons & Dragons" nerd and was once approached for the movie? The man has played the beloved table-top rpg since he was a child and never misses an opportunity to talk up his love for the game, posting "D&D" birthday cakes on Facebook and even writing the introduction to "30 Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons." If you take a look at his filmography, you can see the glorious nerdiness shining though, with Diesel starring in everything from the "Riddick" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films to "Babylon A.D." and "Bloodshot."

With all that in mind, you might have expected the actor to appear in the hilarious adventure that was 2023's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." But while his fellow "Fast and Furious" family member Michelle Rodriguez did star in that official "D&D" film, Diesel was nowhere to be seen. Luckily, the action star already had a chance to indulge his "D&D" obsession on the big screen with "The Last Witch Hunter."

Debuting in 2015, the fantasy action film was actually based on Diesel's own "D&D" character, Melkor the Witch-Hunter. Directed by Breck Eisner, the movie was basically Diesel's dream movie come to life, allowing him to inhabit the character he'd used in his table-top adventures for years. Sadly, the project didn't fare too well commercially or critically upon its theatrical release, but Tubi has now dusted off Diesel's forgotten "D&D"-based fantasy adventure and presented it to users, who have dutifully sent the film into the streamer's charts.

