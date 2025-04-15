Vin Diesel's 2015 Fantasy Horror Movie Is Blowing Up On Tubi's Charts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Did you know Vin Diesel is a big "Dungeons & Dragons" nerd and was once approached for the movie? The man has played the beloved table-top rpg since he was a child and never misses an opportunity to talk up his love for the game, posting "D&D" birthday cakes on Facebook and even writing the introduction to "30 Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons." If you take a look at his filmography, you can see the glorious nerdiness shining though, with Diesel starring in everything from the "Riddick" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films to "Babylon A.D." and "Bloodshot."
With all that in mind, you might have expected the actor to appear in the hilarious adventure that was 2023's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." But while his fellow "Fast and Furious" family member Michelle Rodriguez did star in that official "D&D" film, Diesel was nowhere to be seen. Luckily, the action star already had a chance to indulge his "D&D" obsession on the big screen with "The Last Witch Hunter."
Debuting in 2015, the fantasy action film was actually based on Diesel's own "D&D" character, Melkor the Witch-Hunter. Directed by Breck Eisner, the movie was basically Diesel's dream movie come to life, allowing him to inhabit the character he'd used in his table-top adventures for years. Sadly, the project didn't fare too well commercially or critically upon its theatrical release, but Tubi has now dusted off Diesel's forgotten "D&D"-based fantasy adventure and presented it to users, who have dutifully sent the film into the streamer's charts.
The Last Witch Hunter slays the Tubi charts
"The Last Witch Hunter" has Vin Diesel playing a hunter named Kaulder, who years ago managed to dispatch the Witch Queen (Julie Engelbrecht) only to be cursed with her immortality, thereby ensuring he would never see his wife and daughter in the afterlife. In the present day, Kaulder has become the last of his kind, and is still in the witch-hunting business. That's a good thing, too, because the Witch Queen is soon resurrected and isn't too happy about being slain by Vinny D. She seeks revenge, leading to an all-out battle that could result in the human race being wiped out altogether.
If that sounds kinda okay, you might want to head over to Tubi, where the movie is currently streaming for free. What's more, the film has managed to capture the attention of the 97 million monthly users who reportedly log into Fox's free streamer. Indeed, "The Last Witch Hunter" popped in and out of the charts over the last week or so before claiming a prime spot near the top of the Tubi rankings.
According to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks streaming viewership data, the movie hit Tubi on April 1, 2025. It then snuck into the number nine spot on the streamer's charts on April 9, only to disappear altogether. Now, much like the Witch Queen herself, "The Last Witch Hunter" is back to claim vengeance on the charts and has reached the number two spot as of April 15.
Is The Last Witch Hunter worth watching?
When "The Last Witch Hunter" bowed in 2015, it did so amidst a very blockbuster-heavy Q4. Essentially, Vin Diesel's "D&D"-inspired fantasy outing was overshadowed by a host of other admittedly more exciting-sounding films, including Matt Damon's "The Martian," "Sicario," and the 25th Bond movie "Spectre." Apparently, nobody was too bothered about seeing "The Last Witch Hunter" as the movie made just $146 million on an $80 million budget. That might seem decent enough, but studios typically need to make at least double the budget in order to just break even, so "The Last Witch Hunter" wasn't making anyone any money.
Making matters worse was the fact that critics didn't take kindly to Diesel's "D&D" indulgence. The movie currently has an 18% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 3.9 out of 10 average score. Vulture's Bilge Ebiri wrote, "Watching 'The Last Witch Hunter' is like sitting by while someone else plays a game whose coolness eludes us" while the Los Angeles Times' Robert Ebele dubbed the film "One of those artlessly restless, exposition-dialogue fantasy-action slogs."
Perhaps this has something to do with why Breck Eisner hasn't directed any features since "The Last Witch Hunter," though he did oversee 14 episodes of SyFy's "The Expanse." Whatever the case, "The Last Witch Hunter" is, by all accounts, not a great movie. As such, I'm not sure the Tubi seal of approval will go far in convincing you otherwise. This is, after all, the same service where one of Sylvester Stallone's most generic modern sci-fi actioners triumphed in the charts, and where a Jennifer Garner crime thriller flop took over the rankings despite its 13% RT score. Still, Diesel clearly felt passionately about the project and if you're a "D&D" fan this one might be worth a go, especially since it's free!