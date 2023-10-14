Michael Caine Is Officially Retiring, For Real This Time

The rumors of Caine's retirement first swirled in 2009 when he was promoting his new film "Harry Brown." During the film's Toronto premiere, Caine said that any retirement rumors were the result of him being misquoted. When asked if he was going to retire, Caine answered: "'You don't retire in this business, the business retires you." Apparently, the reporter in question took the latter part as Caine admitting the business was about to "retire him."

In 2021, Caine said on BBC Radio's "Kermode and Mayo's Film Review," that his then-new film, "Best Sellers," would probably be his last. Probably because he still wasn't electively retiring: "There haven't been any offers honestly for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I'd wanna do."

However, (social) media still took this as an official retirement announcement. On October 16, 2021, Caine tweeted: "I haven't retired and not a lot of people know that." He also told Variety this: "Regarding retirement, I've spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I'm not getting rid of my alarm clock!"

What makes 2023 different? It sounds like Caine's attitude that "the business retires [actors]" hasn't changed, but he's also being a realist. At age 90, odds are he won't get another role that he likes as much as "The Great Escaper" again. Plus, he describes the shoot as a physically challenging experience.

Caine is not spending his time just relaxing, though. Having turned his creative spirit to writing, his debut novel, a spy thriller titled "Deadly Game," is due for release in December 2023. He's said before that he doesn't want to live to be 100, which means he's still got nine years to become Britain's next great author.

"The Great Escaper" is playing in theaters.