Sherlock Holmes Is Getting A New TV Series (But Not How You Think)
Audiences have spent years crying out for more of what they love and the Powers That Be have finally taken this to heart ... sort of. Obviously, in an era dominated by familiar IP and franchises galore, commodity is key. Few have managed to retain the sheer brand recognition over the decades than Sherlock Holmes, the brilliant crime-solving detective, and his colorful cast of supporting characters. Despite originating from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's imagination in the late 1880s, the property has proven to be surprisingly flexible. Whether it be period piece adaptations (such as Netflix's recent success with the Millie Bobby Brown-led "Enola Holmes" movies or director Guy Ritchie's films starring Robert Downey, Jr.) or throwback crime procedurals (who could forget CBS' ambitious "Elementary") or even a thoroughly modernized show (here's to the high highs and low lows of the BBC "Sherlock" series), fans have been downright spoiled for choice in recent years.
Now, we can add yet another one to the list, though it's not quite what viewers have been demanding. Variety has the news that Sherlock Holmes and his funny-looking hat will be getting a fresh adaptation — in animated form. Imaginatively titled "Animated Sherlock," the show comes from producer and main creative lead David Lipman (best known for his producing work on both the original "Shrek" and its sequel, along with "The Ren and Stimpy Show"). Rounding out the main trio is producer Michael Ryan (a longtime executive known for animated features like "Planet 51," "Paws of Fury," and more) and writer/producer Tim John.
Obviously, this isn't the BBC "Sherlock" reunion news rumored for years at this point with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his title role, but there are some interesting nuggets here that shouldn't be dismissed out of hand. For one, apparently, "Animated Sherlock" won't be aimed at kids. In fact, an official statement describes this as a more "risqué" approach that draws inspiration from an unusual piece of source material: "The Unexpurgated Adventures of Sherlock Holmes," a book series not written by Conan Doyle but meant to be Watson's "uncensored" accounts of Sherlock's investigations.
The Animated Sherlock series will put an adult spin on an old classic
It's safe to say we haven't seen a Sherlock Holmes adaptation quite like this one. In a surprising twist, this new series will take the character from the usual confines of live action all the way to the world of animation. Just don't make the mistake of assuming that this creative choice automatically means this will be for kids, however. Not only will this show focus on fresh backstories for established figures such as Sherlock, his long-suffering partner-in-crimefighting Watson, the lovable Mrs. Hudson, and the detective's arch-nemesis Moriarty, but it's specifically meant for adults. In a statement, Nicholas Sercombe of Harry King Television had this to say:
"Taking the animation route allows us to reimagine Sherlock Holmes on a grander, more imaginative and risqué scale than before. Having David, Michael, and Tim steering the series with us combines their legacy in animation with the well-loved classic IP. Together we are creating our very own Sherlock Holmes universe that feels both timeless and completely fresh — rich in character, humor and adventure. We can't wait for 'Animated Sherlock' to surprise audiences globally and imbue one of the world's most beloved literary icons with newfound energy."
Adult animation is clearly turning into a subject of interest for studios these days — look no further than the recent release of Genndy Tartakovsky's raunchy film "Fixed" on Netflix – but we didn't necessarily have a Sherlock-focused one on our radar until now. While we don't know the exact setting just yet (the report describes this as a story told through "a contemporary lens" which, frankly, could mean anything), it's sounding like a pretty big swing for a narrative that could certainly do with some reimagining. It remains to be seen how the voice cast will shape up, particularly who will join the ranks of Robert Downey, Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Henry Cavill, and plenty more as our newest Sherlock.