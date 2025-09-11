Sherlock Holmes Is Getting A New TV Series (But Not How You Think)

Audiences have spent years crying out for more of what they love and the Powers That Be have finally taken this to heart ... sort of. Obviously, in an era dominated by familiar IP and franchises galore, commodity is key. Few have managed to retain the sheer brand recognition over the decades than Sherlock Holmes, the brilliant crime-solving detective, and his colorful cast of supporting characters. Despite originating from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's imagination in the late 1880s, the property has proven to be surprisingly flexible. Whether it be period piece adaptations (such as Netflix's recent success with the Millie Bobby Brown-led "Enola Holmes" movies or director Guy Ritchie's films starring Robert Downey, Jr.) or throwback crime procedurals (who could forget CBS' ambitious "Elementary") or even a thoroughly modernized show (here's to the high highs and low lows of the BBC "Sherlock" series), fans have been downright spoiled for choice in recent years.

Now, we can add yet another one to the list, though it's not quite what viewers have been demanding. Variety has the news that Sherlock Holmes and his funny-looking hat will be getting a fresh adaptation — in animated form. Imaginatively titled "Animated Sherlock," the show comes from producer and main creative lead David Lipman (best known for his producing work on both the original "Shrek" and its sequel, along with "The Ren and Stimpy Show"). Rounding out the main trio is producer Michael Ryan (a longtime executive known for animated features like "Planet 51," "Paws of Fury," and more) and writer/producer Tim John.

Obviously, this isn't the BBC "Sherlock" reunion news rumored for years at this point with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his title role, but there are some interesting nuggets here that shouldn't be dismissed out of hand. For one, apparently, "Animated Sherlock" won't be aimed at kids. In fact, an official statement describes this as a more "risqué" approach that draws inspiration from an unusual piece of source material: "The Unexpurgated Adventures of Sherlock Holmes," a book series not written by Conan Doyle but meant to be Watson's "uncensored" accounts of Sherlock's investigations.